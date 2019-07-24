New Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshapes Government on first day in office
Boris Johnson has commenced a full-scale reshaping of Theresa May's government on his first day as Prime Minister.
The freshly-anointed PM sacked detractors, squeezed out leadership rival Jeremy Hunt and brought in a team of prominent Brexiteers.
Along with resignations, it means more than half of his predecessor's cabinet are no longer in their roles.
Mr Johnson's Cabinet includes Sajid Javid as Chancellor and Priti Patel as Home Secretary among an array of prominent Brexiteers to receive top jobs.
Dominic Raab is Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State - effectively making him Mr Johnson's deputy prime minister.
Mr Hunt was forced from his role as foreign secretary and his supporters were rounded on by the new Tory leader.
Mr Johnson sacked Liam Fox as international trade secretary and Penny Mordaunt as defence secretary, PA understands.
Both had backed Mr Hunt, while Dr Fox had gone a step further in criticising Mr Johnson's Brexit plan.
Scottish secretary David Mundell, who previously said he would find it "extremely difficult" to serve under Mr Johnson, tweeted he is "disappointed but not surprised" to be departing.
Also leaving the frontbenches after Mr Johnson was formally appointed as PM by the Queen were Hunt-backer Damian Hinds, who was education secretary, and business secretary Greg Clark.
Mr Clark had recently warned "many thousands" of jobs would be lost in a no-deal Brexit, which Mr Johnson has declined to rule out.
The new Cabinet sees Michael Gove, Mr Johnson's Vote Leave colleague who scuppered his last leadership bid, moved to become the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and replaced as Environment Secretary by fellow Brexiteer Theresa Villiers.
Gavin Williamson became Education Secretary, less than three months after he was sacked from defence over suspicions he leaked details of Huawei discussions from the National Security Council.
Andrea Leadsom becomes Business Secretary, Ben Wallace Defence Secretary, Liz Truss Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Robert Jenrick is Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.
Grant Shapps becomes Transport Secretary, having helped organise Mr Johnson's campaign.
Stephen Barclay, Matt Hancock and Amber Rudd keep their jobs as Brexit Secretary, Health Secretary and Work and Pensions Secretary respectively.