Richard Parker applied for a licence to sell alcohol at the Seaside Taverna on Seaside Lane, Easington Village, between 8am and 11pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 10.30pm on Sundays.

He said staff would be trained, a register of sale refusals would be maintained and a Challenge 25 age check policy would be used along with a CCTV and alarm system, noise checks, hours restrictions and membership of a Pubwatch scheme.

Two residents sent a letter to Durham County Council objecting to the proposed licence, saying: “We feel the licence could have a detrimental impact on the quiet area and the residents’ quality of life.

“We understand the need for on sales but in a quiet residential street the request for alcohol sales to be conducted up to 11.00 is too late as this has the potential to create crime and disorder as intoxicated customers leave the premises.

“The permissions requested have the potential to attract groups of customers and create noise disturbance.”

No objections were made by Durham Police, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service or the council’s planning or neighbourhoods and climate change departments.

The application went to a meeting of the council’s licensing sub-committee.

After mediation, revised hours were agreed for alcohol sale of 8am to 9pm Monday to Thursday, 8am to 10.30pm Friday and Saturday and 10am to 9pm on Sundays.