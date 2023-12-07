Fresh plans for accommodation at a former city barbers shop have been submitted to council development bosses.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a building at 1 Oswald Terrace West in the city’s Castle ward.

It is understood that the site was previously a barbers shop and that the retail premises have been vacant for a number of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1 Oswald Terrace West, Sunderland (July, 2023)

One reason for refusal included the proposal failing to comply with national standards due to the “lack of amenity space and inadequate room widths”.

Another refusal reason included the development needing to provide two in-curtilage parking spaces, but failing to do so.

New plans for the property still aim to convert the building into a residential use but have scaled back the scheme to two one-bedroom flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes separate residential flats with their own entrances, with one to the ground floor and one to the first floor.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials notes the footprint of the building would “remain unaltered”.

Works would include the removal of the signage and shopfront and the installation of a “standard residential-type front door and window in the living room”.

The design and access statement adds: “The unit will be accessible via the principal entrances on Oswald Terrace West, with a rear entrance to the ground floor flat via the rear entrance through the yard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Refuse storage will be within the back yard (with separate storage space allocated for the first floor flat).

“Parking will be on street outside the property, in line with the current parking for the property”.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of January 25, 2024.