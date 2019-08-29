'Never trust a Tory' and 'There's no magic money tree' - what readers have to say on Government's spending review
Sunderland Echo readers want to see an end to austerity and a boost for public spending.
With new Chancellor Sajid Javid carrying out a public spending review, we asked whether you wanted to see extra investment in hospitals or the police.
Sixty-two per cent of people voted for a financial boost for the health service in our Facebook poll, while 38 per cent wanted to see law and order given priority.
But it was obvious from the comments on-line that people have had enough of cuts and want to see the Government ploughing more cash into public services.
Craig Richardson Wood was unimpressed by promises of extra spending: “The problem here is that even of they do provide significant funding to these services, it wouldn't be at the level it should be if they had not made us pay for their mate's banking errors, causing recession,” he said.
“Whatever they give from our tax payments, will still not bring it up to a level had they not been stripping and underfunding services for almost a decade.
“So this "fresh" level of investment is a con.”
Alf Bibby and Neil Martin both recalled Theresa May’s reference to a ‘magic money tree.’
“After nine years of austerity, all of a sudden the Tories find a magic money tree, I don’t trust them. I never will #nevertrustatory,” said Alf, while Neil wrote “Another magic money tree? It proves austerity was nowt but an ideologically driven con!”
Denise Molloy said: “If governments had not wasted years of money on EU it would have helped but governments over the years have been to free giving away our money,” but Craig Richardson Wood did not agree: “Hahaha. That's a very fine misconception.
“So you think the EU are responsible for austerity, do you? Stop being silly.”
Eileen Joyce: “Both need to be a priority,” and Cathy Ball: “Both are priorities,” wanted to see more spending across the board, and Lorraine Rennison: “Both should be made priorities,” and Joanne Louise Oliver: “Both. Don’t know how you can pick just one,” agreed.