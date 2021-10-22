MPs call for hate speech clampdown in wake of murder of Sir David Amess

The Conservative MP for Southend West was fatally stabbed on Friday, October 15, during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, from London, has been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism, and appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday afternoon.

Sir David’s Conservative colleague Mark Francois has urged the Government to “toughen up” the forthcoming Online Harms Bill.

The Rayleigh and Wickford MP told the Commons: “Let’s put, if I may be so presumptuous, David’s law onto the statute book, the essence of which would be that while people in public life must remain open to legitimate criticism, they can no longer be vilified or their families subject to the most horrendous abuse, especially from people who hide behind a cloak of anonymity with the connivance of the social media companies for profit.”

Houghton and Sunderland South MP Bridget Phillipson MP called for cross-party co-operation to address on-line hate speech against MPs: “‘There is a real problem with online abuse. But what happened to Sir David was different and worse,” she said.

“Eight months ago, the Commission for Countering Extremism made recommendations to plug gaps in existing legislation – gaps that extremists have been able to exploit – and the government failed to respond to this important work. Labour have urged the Prime Minister to look again at these recommendations.

“There is so much the government needs to do to, and can do, to improve online safety. Not least, work with us on a cross-party basis to tackle violent extremism and its enablers, bring forward the Online Safety Bill and clean out the online cess pit once and for all.

“There is no excuse not to be taking this issue more seriously, now.”

Her Washington and Sunderland West colleague Sharon Hodgson MP said: "The tragic circumstances surrounding David's murder have made it clear that safety concerns of and abuse towards those in public office must finally be addressed.

"Steps for online safety must be taken, but social media is not the start or the end.

"This dangerous culture and use of inflammatory language must be stamped out from the very top."