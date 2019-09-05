MP Sharon Hodgson says Boris Johnson ‘can’t be trusted’ on No-Deal Brexit as calls for General Election grow
A Wearside MP says MPs must secure a guarantee the UK will not leave the EU without a deal before any General Election.
Boris Johnson's snap general election plan been roundly rejected after his bid to keep a no-deal Brexit on the table suffered a major blow.
The Prime Minister had called for a poll to be held on October 15 after legislation designed to prevent the UK crashing out of the EU on October 31 cleared the Commons.
But Labour and other opposition MPs refused to back the bid - which needed a two-thirds majority in the Commons - while the risk of no deal remained.
Washington and Sunderland West MP Sharon Hodgson said: “I have been clear in setting out my opposition to a No Deal Brexit, and the unthinkable damage it would do to manufacturing in our region and the country more widely.
“As Shadow Minister for Public Health, I could not countenance allowing us to leave without a deal knowing that it could lead to medicine shortages.
“I, therefore, voted for the Bill to prevent a No Deal Brexit last night, and against a General Election.
“We simply can’t trust Boris Johnson, and it’s only right that we secure the No Deal legislation before going to the country to give the people a say on what happens next.”
The Government failed to secure the support of two-thirds of MPs, with the Commons voting 298 to 55, 136 short of the number needed.
In a hint he could seek a further vote to force an election, Mr Johnson issued a direct plea to Jeremy Corbyn's MPs as he accused him of being "the first Leader of the Opposition in the democratic history of our country to refuse the invitation to an election".
"I urge his colleagues to reflect on what I think is the unsustainability of this position overnight and in the course of the next few days," Mr Johnson told the Commons.
On an evening of setbacks for the Government, MPs approved a backbench Bill to delay Brexit in order to prevent a no-deal withdrawal from the EU on October 31.