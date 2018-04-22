Meet the Copt Hill ward candidates vying for your vote in the Sunderland council local elections

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we will be turning the spotlight on all Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 3.

Each one candidate will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they are standing and why people should vote for them.

Here’s what the four Copt Hill candidates have to say.

ANTHONY ALLEN (INDEPENDENT)

I have lived in Houghton-le-spring all my life, and I have a passion for our town and its residents.

I seek re-election so that the people can continue to have a voice and be heard by Sunderland Council.

We are continually let down by party politics as decisions are being taken in secret by a handful of Labour Councillors with the rest voting for these decisions whether they agree or not.

It is “Party First People last”.

That’s why I am re-standing as an independent at these elections.

JACK EDWARD CUNNINGHAM (LABOUR AND CO-OPERATIVE PARTY)

Having lived in the area all my life, it’s a privilege to be selected as the Labour and Co-operative Party candidate for Copt Hill.

I have campaigned in our area for three years and have supported residents on a number of issues.

This includes active involvement in the ‘Keep Copt Hill Tidy, campaign.

I am my own man with my own views and I am not afraid to stand up on the issues that matter to local residents.

I will continue to work for residents on the issues that they raise.

I hope I can rely on your vote May 3.

ESME ROSE STAFFORD FEATHERSTONE (GREEN PARTY)

A Green councillor could make a big difference in Copt Hill.

We are not subject to a party whip so I could always vote in the best interests of the residents.

I will listen to your concerns and make sure your voices are heard in the council.

I will campaign for Sunderland to become a Living Wage city – something that is being done in other UK cities to the benefit of their residents.

I would also support shop local schemes, better youth services and improvements to the efficiency of waste collection and disposal.

PATRICIAN ANN FRANCIS (CONSERVATIVE PARTY)

I decided to stand again in Copt Hill because people I talked to are desperate for a change.

People see the same old Labour group making the same mistakes affecting all of us.

One issue in particular has angered people and that is the failure of Children’s Services in Sunderland.

If the council can’t take care of the most vulnerable in the city how can they be trusted to run basic services.

I feel a strong opposition is needed to provide scrutiny of the council and to hold them in check.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service