Meet the candidates for Washington South for the Sunderland City Council election on May 5

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Washington South ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations*

Graeme Miller (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Over the last 16 years, I have worked to make our community better.

I have delivered on our promise for a free replacement bin and now working to deliver a free bulky waste collection service.

More enforcement officers for anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping, dropped litter, bad dog owners and inconsiderate drivers.

20mph zones across Oxclose and working towards installing speed cameras on the bus-links.

Moving to eco-friendly methods of controlling weeds whilst delivering wild flower meadows, community orchards and green spaces.

Being a Real Living wage employer – if you contract with the council, you must pay the Real Living wage to your employees.

Receiving an Outstanding Ofsted in Children’s Services.

Sunderland has the lowest council tax in the North East, whilst still delivering services to you.

YOUR VOTE MATTERS so help me make a difference and I will continue working on your behalf.

Peter Noble, Conservative

I’ve lived in Ayton for the last 20 years and work as a senior business analyst in finance and IT.

My journey to standing as a candidate began in 2021 when I was appalled to learn that Sunderland City Council had been housing sex offenders at a local hotel in my community.

I genuinely care about the community I live in and have been out making a difference every week, including by supporting elderly and vulnerable residents following storm damage.

Please put your trust in me to be a strong voice for our community and put Washington first.

Sean Terry (Liberal Democrat)

I live in Ayton and work locally as an ICT technician, and I’m standing to give a voice to those who want an alternative to the Labour-run council.

The Lib Dems on Sunderland City Council have been the loudest political force over the past few years – campaigning to cut allowances and expenses, and to protect basic services.

Ayton, Lambton, Oxclose and Rickleton deserve better.