Meet the candidates for Washington East for the Sunderland City Council election on May 5

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Washington East ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations*

Michal Chantkowski (Green Party)

For the last 12 years I have worked with the local community on a number of projects focusing on health and wellbeing, employability and culture.

I believe Washington would benefit from Green policies such as proper funding for accessible and sustainable public transport (including a Metro link), home insulation and better waste management.

Our council’s record on recycling is appalling and I would seek to improve this and reduce the costs poor management currently incurs.

Residents’ views on these issues are too often ignored by the current council – this is why we need a new Washington Town Council to bring local government closer to the people.

If elected, I will use my skills and experience for you, making sure that Washington East is connected, supported, and respected.

Michal Chantkowski, Green Party

Chris Eynon (Conservative Party candidate)

Born and bred in Wearside, I believe passionately that Washington deserves proper representation on the council and a councillor who will put Washington first.

If elected I will stand up for the area where it counts: supporting Washington Sports Village project so that our local sports teams have somewhere proper to practice and play; ensuring that roads are safer with more speeding measures; assessing, reporting and following up pothole issues in the ward; tackling the large trolley dumping problem; and opposing all increases in councillor allowances.

Logan Guy (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Chris Eynon, Conservative

I’ve lived in our ward all my life, first in Stockley Road, in Barmston, and now in Harraton.

I care about our area and I hope that with your support I will soon be able to represent the communities of Barmston, Fatfield, Harraton, Mount Pleasant, Teal Farm and Barmston Court as your local councillor.

Together I believe we can unlock Washington’s potential as a great place to live and work through ensuring:

*A Local Approach – Washington deserves focus and investment.

*A Green Approach – I will continue to defend our green spaces.

*All Working Together – I will work for everyone in our ward.