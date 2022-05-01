Meet the candidates for Washington Central for the Sunderland City Council election on May 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Washington Central ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations*

Emma Cutting (Green Party)

As a Green councillor, I would not be subject to a party whip, and could better represent the voices of residents.

I know that Washington values its green spaces, I would protect them from unsuitable, unaffordable housing developments and make sure they are maintained for everyone to enjoy.

We need practical solutions which help people with the rising cost of living.

I would campaign for a regional strategy to take public transport back into public control, making it cheaper and providing services residents need.

This has been done in other parts of the UK.

Emma Cutting, Green Party

Home insulation programmes would help cut bills and carbon emissions as would council investment in local renewable energy schemes.

Greens do politics differently. We believe in cooperation and consensus, not opposition for the sake of opposition.

This May, make a positive change to your community and put a grown up in the room by voting Green.

Derek Dunn (Conservative Party candidate)

Derek Dunn, Conservative

Washington needs a strong opposition team to challenge our current councillors.

The removal of the Albany pit wheel and its relocation to Silksworth was done without the consent of the whole community.

That is why we need more scrutiny.

Only by voting for change can we have better local representation.

I am a resident of the Washington Central ward and would be grateful for your support on Thursday, May 5.

Linda Williams (Labour Party)

Linda Williams, Labour Party

I have lived in Washington all my life and I have three children and five grandchildren.

For the last 30 years, I have been an active school governor.

I have been fortunate to represent Washington Central since 2010.

Our priority as a council has to be Adult Social Care and Children‘s Safeguarding.

We have some residents who don’t take responsibility for their actions, which impacts on the rest of us.

Our People’s Manifesto details how we will work with you moving forward.