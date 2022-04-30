Meet the candidates for St Peter's for the Sunderland City Council election on May 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the St Peter’s ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations*

Auburn Langley (Green Party)

St Peter’s is a great place to live but, as a resident, I know there’s so much more to be done.

Cold, damp housing is a problem in the ward.

Rising energy prices and the cost-of-living crisis will only make this worse.

As a Green councillor, I will be dedicated to ensuring all homes are insulated and retro-fitted to reduce both damp and energy bills.

I’m keen to improve our council’s appalling record on waste management.

Auburn Langley, Green Party

In Scotland, weekly food composting has been a huge success.

I would campaign to introduce a similar scheme here.

I will champion improvements to public transport and work with community groups to install a nature island on Roker Park pond.

I will listen to your concerns and work with residents and local businesses to ensure your voices are heard in the council chamber.

Tom Newton, Labour Party

For a councillor who will fight for you, vote Green!

Tom Newton (Labour Party)

St Peter’s ward is an area close to my heart and is special to so many people across our city.

I grew up locally and went to Monkwearmouth Academy.

Being the local councillor for St Peter’s would be a huge honour.

I have a proven track record of standing up for Sunderland, previously serving on the Youth Council where I worked to improve children’s mental health services.

Lynn Vera, Conservative

If elected on Thursday, May 5, I promise to be active, dedicated and hard working and always listen to residents’ concerns building on the successes of the local St Peter’s Labour team.

Lynn Vera (Conservative Party candidate)

Together we can change these tired, old attitudes with enthusiasm and passion, dedication and, most of all, accountability.

It’s our city and we need to take control of it back.

By voting for me on Thursday, May 5, I will serve this city with a group of vibrant, passionate, enthusiastic councillors, working together to make Sunderland a city to be proud of.

Proud to live and work here.

Proud for our children to grow up here.

Let’s make this happen.

Peter Walton (Liberal Democrat)

I have lived with my family in Sunderland for the last 25 years and have a strong attachment to the city, having studied here before settling here.

I have worked in the public sector for over 30 years and have been involved in helping individuals and groups to achieve change and improvement, both when working in the Probation Service and more recently as a teacher.

Throughout my working life I have had a strong commitment to public service.

If elected to Sunderland Council, I would work hard and make every effort to hear the views of people living in the St Peter’s ward with the aim of achieving the best outcomes for local people.

I think that my experience and values would make me an approachable and effective councillor.