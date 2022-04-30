Meet the candidates for St Michael’s for the Sunderland City Council election on May 5

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.
Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.
All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.
Most Popular
-
1
BREAKING: Burglar found guilty of killing OAP Billy Jackson who died after heart attack when his home was raided
-
2
Sunderland fisherman fined after being caught using illegal net at beach
-
3
Sunderland's longest Covid patient finally leaves hospital after spending over 70 days in care, including two-month coma
-
4
Listen to harrowing call as domestic abuse victim rings police after partner tries to crash into her car
-
5
See damage caused as windscreens and wing mirrors smashed by gang of vandals in Sunderland car park and street
Here’s what candidates in the St Michael’s ward have to say.
*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations*
John Appleton (Green Party)
The cost of living crisis and the climate emergency are issues that are affecting people the world over, but these are issues that need to be tackled locally as well as globally.
With a Green voice on the council, we’re in a stronger position to face these issues. Improvements in public transport, cleaner streets and better recycling will help us to stave off the impact of climate change.
More affordable housing, better home insulation and a Universal Basic Income will help the people of Sunderland to live with more comfort and less worry about the future.
These are all aspects of Green Party policy with which I believe I can make a positive difference for Sunderland.
Michael Dixon (Conservative Party candidate)
St Michael’s has been my home since childhood; I attended the two excellent Hill View Schools.
Having the opportunity of being councillor in a ward that means so much to me is a real privilege.
If re-elected I will continue my work on traffic speed, parking issues, the installation of even more litter bins, supporting our community centre, schools and Backhouse Park, the resurfacing of roads, the planting of trees, advising on planning applications.
With your support I can continue my excellent relationships with residents’ groups, youth workers Blue Watch, the East Rangers, police, plus the many people I meet.
Chris Smith (Labour Party)
As a firefighter I know the importance of CPR and defibrillator training and will continue to teach residents and children these life-saving skills.
I’ll work with the Red Sky Foundation to get a defibrillator outside every pub in Sunderland.
The play area in Backhouse Park is desperate for improvement. I will fight to get council and national funding to give the children the playpark they deserve and improve the park facilities for young people.
Leading a school project to build an enclosure for hedgehogs needing lifelong care has enabled us to establish a breeding program to reintroduce hedgehogs to Backhouse Park.
If elected, I’ll be campaigning for funding for more projects like this in local schools.
I’m passionate about improving the area and increasing opportunities for children’s sport, creativity and music programs and will work hard to make positive changes for the community.
Colin Wilson (Liberal Democrat)
(No picture provided)
Sunderland City Council has let Ashbrooke, Hill View and Grangetown down.
For too long, the council has been run without any effective opposition, wasting council tax payers’ money on pet projects whilst vital local services lose out.
If elected, I will be a strong opposition voice on the council, challenging them when they get things wrong.