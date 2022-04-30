Meet the candidates for St Anne's for the Sunderland City Council election on May 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what candidates in the St Anne’s ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations*

Bryan Foster (Conservative Party candidate)

Raised in Pennywell, I’ve lived locally all my life.

Local elections are due to be held on Thursday, May 5

I am a father, grandfather, and active volunteer and charity worker.

I have seen a decline in St. Anne’s where I grew up, and across our city, and it distresses me that the city centre and our communities are neglected and falling into disrepair.

I want to deliver more opportunities for young people to tackle anti-social behaviour, better enforcement in our area, and protect and improve our green spaces.

Local people agree – that’s why they’ve voted for change at the last two local elections, and local Conservatives are delivering.

Bryan Foster, Conservative

I care passionately about St. Anne’s Ward and want to see our communities thriving again.

Raymond Moore (Green Party)

At the moment, the rising cost-of-living is causing real distress to many households. As your councillor, I would make it my priority to reduce your bills.

I would do this by rolling out home insulation and community renewable energy schemes, cutting the cost of energy and creating good quality jobs.

Raymond Moore, Green Party

Cheaper energy would also attract new investment to the area, boosting the economy.

In other regions, the cost of public transport has been reduced by taking bus services back into public control. I would campaign for our region to do the same.

Greens do things differently; we don’t have a party whip so we can vote in your best interests.

As your councillor, I would listen to your concerns, work with other councillors, and find solutions to your problems. If you want change, vote Green on May 5th.

Susan Watson (Labour Party)

As your Labour candidate, I have lived and brought up my family in the ward.

Susan Watson, Labour Party

I have seen great changes over the years and I am proud to have been instrumental in many of these improvements and investments.

Together we can work to make St Anne’s a safer and cleaner ward where our residents are supported and encouraged to participate in activities.

I will continue to support the voluntary and community sector to help deliver services that are much needed due to the increase in food and fuel prices.

Older residents can count on me to ensure that they have accessible services.