Meet the candidates for Southwick for the Sunderland City Council election on May 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what candidates in the Southwick ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations*

Alex Samuels (Labour Party)

It has been an honour to be the councillor for Southwick for the last four years. I was born here and I’d love to continue being your representative and speaking up for Southwick.

Local elections are due to be held on Thursday, May 5

I’ve secured record amounts of money and improvements to Thompson Park and Southwick Green, helping bring Southwick back to its former glory.

I also helped set up the successful SARA project, making sure the council, police, fire and other organisations were all working together to give our community the attention it deserves.

Please vote for me on Thursday, 5 May, to continue working hard and speaking up for Southwick.

Morgan Seed (Green Party)

Alex Samuels, Labour Party

If elected, I will take urgent action to address the cost-of-living crisis. The rise in the price of energy has hit people hard and will push many into poverty, forcing them to choose between heating and eating.

I will address this by rolling out a home insulation scheme that will reduce heating bills and carbon emissions.

I will also seek support for groups distributing surplus food from allotments and supermarkets – so much currently goes to waste while people go hungry and landfills overflow.

Anti-social behaviour is still a problem in the ward. I would campaign for both more PCSOs on the streets and more support for, and investment in, young people.

Morgan Seed, Green Party

Greens do not have a party whip – I would always vote in your best interests. Try something new this May – vote Green!

John Wiper (Conservative Party candidate)

Retired police detective John Wiper has served as a North Sunderland councillor before.

John is seeking election in the Southwick ward to put his knowledge and experience gained as a local policeman to work, helping to stop speeding, fly tipping and anti-social behaviour in Southwick.

Labour is just five seats away from losing its grip on Sunderland.

Vote for change on May 5 and try something different.