Meet the candidates for Silksworth for the Sunderland City Council election on May 5

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Silksworth ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations*

Christopher Crozier (Green Party)

I’ve lived in Silksworth most of my life and it’s clear the ward is ready for change.

Local elections are due to be held on Thursday, May 5

I’ve been working hard all year, talking to residents and addressing concerns about fly-tipping, potholes, dangerous roads and anti-social behaviour.

My campaign to make the derelict police station safe and repurpose the site for the benefit of the community has pushed the council into making plans.

But how long will it take for them to take real action? As a councillor with a voice in the council chamber, I could do so much more for you.

As a Green, I’m not subject to a party whip and this is why our councillors are being elected in increasing numbers across the country – we can, and do, act in the best interests of residents.

Christopher Crozier, Green Party

This May, vote for a real change in Silksworth – vote Green! I would be honoured to serve our community.

Jack Simm (Conservative Party candidate)

After the incredible level of support I received last year, I am once again standing for election in Silksworth Ward as I believe that our community can only achieve its full potential through a change in its local representatives.

What I hope to bring to the ward is fresh ideas, a new approach and more scrutiny of decision-making.

Jack Simm, Conservative

The fact that I was only 47 votes away from winning last year shows that local people believe now is a time for change – but only a vote for me can deliver that change.

Over the last year, I have worked hard to help local people and, with my dog Bertie, have kept in touch all year round.

Phil Tye (Labour Party)

It’s been an honour and privilege to have supported Silksworth over the last four years as your Labour Councillor.

I’ve been at the forefront of community support, with my voluntary work within the food bank and delivering food to those in need during covid.

We have achieved a great deal, and if you elect me again this year, I will continue to work hard to make Silksworth a great place to live and work.

Phil Tye, Labour Party

I’m proud of my record of bringing investments to the ward, this has included work in Silksworth Park, the development at Farringdon Hall, new affordable and social housing, road safety improvements and much more, not forgetting the return of Silksworth Pit Wheel.