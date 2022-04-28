Meet the candidates for Ryhope for the Sunderland City Council election on May 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5 to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Ryhope ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations*

Martyn Herron (Labour Party)

If elected, I will put the residents of Ryhope ward at the heart of everything I do. Ryhope is my priority because Ryhope is my home – I live here with my young family.

I will work hard to improve traffic safety across the ward, improve our public facilities in parks and green spaces, and work to secure crucial investment from key stakeholders to support our high streets in Grangetown and Ryhope Village.

As a trade union activist and NHS worker, I have the skills and motivation to stand up for Ryhope residents and ensure that we get a fair deal.

Kevin Leonard (Conservative Party candidate)

I am passionate about delivering first class services to the residents of Ryhope.

Having served my country in the Royal Navy for over two decades, combined with my experience as a senior manager working for a global company, I am the best candidate to represent the ward.

Born and raised in the city of Sunderland, I am committed to working in partnership with the residents and the local authority to tackle the key issues which matter to you, including youth and community services, anti-social behaviour and delivering cleaner streets and back lanes.

A vote for Kevin Leonard is a vote for change.

Robert Welsh (Green Party)

New housing developments have expanded the population of Ryhope in recent years, but amenities have not kept pace.

If I am elected, I will push for new community services to replace those that have been lost to cuts and neglect.

Young people are particularly badly served at present, and I will campaign for the provision of more support and social activities.

I will also seek to tackle the growing problem of anti-social behaviour by increasing the number of PCSOs on the beat.

To address the climate crisis and the increasing cost-of-living, I will initiate a comprehensive home insulation and retro-fitting programme that will cut bills and carbon emissions while providing steady jobs.

I will also urge the council to divest from fossil fuels and invest instead in renewable energy sources that provide cheaper, cleaner energy to residents.

