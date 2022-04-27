Meet the candidates for Pallion for the Sunderland City Council election on May 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Pallion ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations*

Dorothy Lynch (Green Party)

I’m very proud to represent the Green Party in Pallion. If elected, I’ll work hard to represent your interests.

As a resident of the ward, I have first-hand experience of its problems. Fly-tipping and rubbish blight our streets.

Though I welcome the return of free collections for bulky items – which the Green Party has long argued for – more needs to be done.

We need pride in our environment and I would work with the community to improve back lanes with greenery and suitable decoration – this has worked well elsewhere.

I would also campaign for a 20mph speed limit in all residential areas to reduce speeding traffic, making our streets safer.

Dorothy Lynch (Green Party)

I have extensive experience of representing the interests of young people through my employment at Sunderland College. I would use this experience to ensure the council hear the voices of the people of Pallion loud and clear.

Karen Noble (Labour Party)

Working and living in Pallion I know and understand the needs of residents.

Through my community work I have worked hard to deliver services in our local area.

Karen Noble, Labour Party

Being a councillor has given me the opportunity to give residents a voice in decision making and issues they face.

Covid has seen a lot of changes and we need a strong, proactive community leader who will ensure that all residents have the support and access to a safe, cleaner, greener city with accessible opportunities for all.

I am proud of my city, proud of our residents and will be proud to represent the people of Pallion.

Judith Porter (Conservative Party candidate)

As a resident of Pallion Ward, I want to represent residents on issues such as anti-social behaviour (ASB), environmental maintenance, improving leisure facilities and modernising existing industrial sites to deal with future commercial requirements.

If elected in May I will continue to work alongside local police teams to improve CCTV provision, reducing ASB and improving support services.

Judith Porter, Conservative

I will also work directly with the city council to improve agricultural greenspaces and cleaning services around the ward.

My long-term focus is to attract investors to the ward, bringing jobs and apprenticeships in sectors like new energy solutions to redevelop the industrial area of Pallion.

George Smith (Liberal Democrat)

It’s been an honour to serve Pallion, Ford, St Gabriel’s, Hylton Lane, Pennywell and High Barnes as councillor for the past 4 years.

I’m still determined to fight against wasteful spending at the council, to get things done to help local people and make our area a better place to live.

Along with Martin Haswell and Colin Nicholson I’ve kept in touch with regular newsletters, have run campaigns and have been an active and visible part of our community.

I’ve also kept my promises to never claim expenses and to always vote to cut councillor allowances instead of cutting vital services.

Please re-elect me so I can keep fighting for our community.