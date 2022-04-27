Meet the candidates for Hetton for the Sunderland City Council election on May 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Hetton ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations*

Adelle Burnicle (Conservative Party candidate)

Local primary school teacher Adelle Burnicle grew up and went to school in Hetton – and she continues to live locally with her husband, two children and dog.

If elected, Adelle and the local Conservatives will begin to reverse Labour’s tax hikes from day one.

That would put more money back in the pockets of hard-working people.

Vote Conservative on Thursday May 5.

David Geddis (Independent)

I’m Cllr Dave Geddis, Mayor of Hetton Town Council.

I live locally in Easington Lane, Kingfisher Drive.

I’m standing as your independent councillor to represent you for the Hetton ward as your city council candidate.

It’s a real privilege to help you as an independent councillor and Mayor of Hetton ward.

I serve communities 24/7 unpaid and have done so for the past eight years [with] ELCAP the award-winning community group of volunteers.

I’m chairman of culture for Hetton Group which brought us the mining statue for the whole of the community.

I also organised the commemorative 100th anniversary of Easington Lane Clock Tower.

If elected, I will continue to be available 24/7 and highlight the issues we have and have them addressed quickly and effectively without political governance or bias [sic] to anyone.

Dave Geddis working for the people, not political agendas.

John Lennox (Liberal Democrat)

People in Hetton, Easington Lane, East Rainton, Rainton Bridge and Moorsley are worried about policing, speeding, litter and fly-tipping, and have concerns for the green belt.

I share these concerns and am unhappy with the city council wasting taxpayers money on projects like the new City Hall offices instead of concentrating on issues which affect local people.

Money would be better spent on improving services and fixing the basics like pot-holes, parking and anti-social behaviour.

People in Hetton and the surrounding communities have been taken for granted for too long.

I intend to be an alert, attentive and active advocate to represent local people.

At a [by-election] in September [2021] I was just 27 votes off winning.

Claire Rowntree (Labour and Co-operative Party)

It has been a privilege to serve the Hetton ward for the last four years.

I have spent this time supporting community groups and gaining investment into long term improvements such as Elemore, Hetton Park, Halo, increased enforcement, employment and traffic calming.

A vote for me means a continued strong advocate on Sunderland City Council who ensures Hetton ward has its fair share, holds the council to account and ensures partner organisations work together to tackle the issues that affect you.