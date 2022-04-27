Meet the candidates for Hendon for the Sunderland City Council election on May 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Hendon ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations*

Syed Ali (Conservative Party candidate)

Local businessman Syed Ali has lived and worked in Sunderland all his life – and much of it in Hendon.

Labour has failed Hendon over many years. That’s why people in the area voted Lib Dem last time.

But this year, more and more residents are backing Syed – to clean our streets and tackle anti-social behaviour.

Helmut Izaks (Green Party)

Green councillors are having a positive impact across the country and I believe I could make a big difference in Hendon.

Syed Ali, Conservative

We do things differently, we don’t have a party whip.

We believe in real local democracy which means listening to our constituents and co-operating with others.

All elected representatives should have a say in the big decisions – not just the council executive.

I have become concerned about the negative and personalised attacks in both national and local politics.

Helmut Izaks, Green Party

We need to learn to listen to, and disagree with, one another with respect if we are to build a happy and sustainable society.

Hendon needs investment in local businesses and services, better public transport links, cleaner streets and action on anti-social behaviour.

As your Green councillor I will work with others for the common good and pledge to clean up politics so that it is accessible to all.

Tom Livingstone (Liberal Democrat)

Having one Lib Dem councillor in our area has seen progress on key issues like scrapping the £50 charge for pest control and employing more enforcement officers to deal with fly-tipping.

Electing a second Lib Dem councillor would mean we could fight even harder to get the council to improve basic services like fixing our roads, cleaning the streets and tackling anti-social behaviour.

Tom Livingstone, Liberal Democrat

Sunderland City Council has taken our area for granted for decades.

We need more opposition voices on the council fighting for a fair deal for local people and opposing spending on new City Hall offices and councillors’ expenses.

Michael Mordey (Labour and Co-operative Party)

It is important that we have a strong local voice fighting our corner on the council.

I have a proven track record of getting things done, playing a leading role in many of the improvements we have seen over the last few years, but this election is about looking to the future.

I have shared with residents my plan on how I want to improve the communities across Hendon, the East End & Grangetown.

My first priority will always be ensuring we get the resources we need to keep moving forward.

This election matters to me because Hendon ward is mine and my family’s community as well – we live here too.

If you want a local councillor who will champion and put our area first – vote for me – Michael Mordey on Thursday May 5.