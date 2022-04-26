Meet the candidates for Doxford for the Sunderland City Council election on May 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Doxford ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Richard Bradley (Green Party)

Labour has dominated Sunderland Council for a very long time, and it’s not been good for the city.

There is a sense of change in the air, the council may look very different in May and councillors will have to learn to work together.

As a Green I will bring a strong independent voice focussed on the needs of future generations not playing party political games.

Councillors are guardians of the city whose job is to pass the city on at the end of their term in a better state than when elected.

I will remind the council at every opportunity that they declared a climate emergency and work with them on positive solutions that improve the quality of life in Sunderland.

Allen Curtis (Liberal Democrat)

If elected as councillor, together with Heather Fagan and Paul Gibson I will keep running campaigns and getting things done for residents.

Keeping in touch all year round will be a priority.

I want the council to prioritise sorting the basics like fixing roads, dealing with crime, keeping our area clean and tidy, investing in youth services, and working to create much needed extra school and GP places in our area.

Along with Heather Fagan and Paul Gibson I will put our area first, and will fight against wasteful spending.

I hope you will lend me and the local Lib Dems your vote this time – so I can demand better for our community and our city.

Tom Cuthbertson (Conservative Party candidate)

Tom Cuthbertson MBE is a resident of Doxford ward and a well-known campaigner for veterans.

He has raised over £350,000 for veterans’ charities and is responsible for the city’s Veterans’ Walk – a pathway which honours the city’s serving and former armed forces personnel.

Tom is standing to give Doxford the strong voice on the council it needs, but also to ensure the council does right by residents right across the city.

He is campaigning to protect green spaces, tackle speeding and invest more in local parks and youth services.

On a city-wide level, Tom believes in reversing council tax hikes to put money back in the pockets of working people.

Steven Hansom (Labour and Co-operative Party)

I’m hard working, independent minded and traditional Labour.

I retired from the police after a full 30 years of service so I don’t shy away from challenges.

I’m cool headed in a crisis and we should remember we are in uncertain times.

Community education, cultural and sporting activities allow people both young and old to live their best lives.

I will demand that the Doxford ward gets its fair share of development income from new housing to support these activities.

Community gardens,tree planting at scale and good council cleansing services will be a priority on my watch.

Offenders should repair the damage they cause. Instead of hard working people litter picking, I will press for suitable offenders to do the job.

I will make regular walkabouts with police and council enforcement officers to ensure anti social behaviour is dealt with.

Let’s make Doxford ward cleaner, greener and safer.