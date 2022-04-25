Meet the candidates for Castle for the Sunderland City Council election on May 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5 to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Local elections are due to be held on Thursday, May 5

Here’s what candidates in the Castle ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Paul Burke (Conservative Party Candidate)

Labour is just six seats away from losing control of Sunderland Council.

Paul Burke, Conservative

If that happens, all councillors will have to work together for the good of the city, not themselves.

That would present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do things differently in our city: cutting council tax, investing more in road repairs, more frequent street cleaning and cutting councillors’ allowances will all become possible.

Paul Burke is trained in law and he lives and works locally.

Back Paul to deliver no overall control in Sunderland and help make history.

Allison Chisnall, Labour Party

Allison Chisnall (Labour Party)

I am delighted to be standing as a Labour candidate for Castle Ward 2022.

I have lived and worked in Sunderland throughout my life and during that time I have seen a continued amount of positive changes in the Castle ward area including speed cameras, a safety crossing at Hylton Castle, funding for local community centre projects, wildflower meadows and of course the restoration of Hylton Castle.

If I am elected as Labour Councillor for Castle ward I promise to continue to help raise funds for the community and continue to make this a safe, clean and green environment to live and work in.

Alison Ogle, Green Party

Alison Ogle (Green Party)

It often feels as if Castle is forgotten by our council with the views of residents ignored and vital services cut even as council taxes rise.

If I am elected, I can represent your best interests in the council chamber.

I will focus on action that will improve the lives of residents including tackling fly-tipping and maintaining green spaces.

I will argue for better public transport links, support for locally owned businesses and more services for young people.

I will also push for a full programme of home insulation and retro-fitting to cut the appalling energy bills so many of us are facing.

This will also create long-term, good quality jobs and cut carbon emissions.

I intend to campaign for more recognition of, and support for, the issues faced by menopausal women – we have been ignored for far too long.