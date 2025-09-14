McDonald's lodges retrospective planning permission bid for 'delivery kitchen'

Fast food giant McDonald's has applied for retrospective planning permission to continue operating a "delivery kitchen" at a former Sunderland shop site.

Sunderland City Council's planning department has received an application for the former Simply Local foodstore off North Moor Road in the Silksworth ward, which sits near an existing McDonald's restaurant and drive-thru.

The commercial unit, which also formerly operated as a Co-op foodstore, sits near a retail park site currently under construction at the former Farringdon Hall Police Station site and next to a community fire station.

McDonald's 'delivery kitchen' unit off North Moor Road, Sunderland (September 2025) | LDRS

Planning documents submitted with the retrospective application state the former retail site, last occupied by Simply Local, has been operating as a "McDonald's delivery kitchen unit" for more than a year and a half, and that such sites are "not open to visiting members of the public".

Instead, the sites aim to "support home deliveries and there is no customer access or point of sale on site", with delivery kitchens "accommodated in a variety of locations, including industrial estates or former retail premises".

A planning statement, submitted to council officials on behalf of applicant McDonald's Restaurants Ltd, states "the council has requested McDonald’s submit a planning application to seek express planning permission for the use of the premises as a delivery kitchen".

Applicants said the site has been "occupied by a delivery kitchen, operated by McDonald’s, since late 2023" and operates "07:00-23:00, Monday to Sunday and only operates to serve courier, or ‘McDelivery’, order".

It was noted that "McDelivery orders are undertaken by Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat couriers who use a mixture of cars, motorcycles and bicycles to deliver orders", with customers "using the relevant courier service or McDonald’s app to place their order remotely" and "choosing which restaurant or delivery kitchen they want to place their order at, based on delivery time or star rating".

If a delivery kitchen is chosen, a courier would enter the delivery kitchen to pick up the order before taking it to the customer, with the "duration of stay [on the site being] less than five minutes, on average", according to planning documents.

Those behind the retrospective planning application said the delivery kitchen represents an "industrial process" which includes the "making, finishing, packing and adapting for sale of food products for onward distribution".

It was noted that the retrospective application had been made "without prejudice to McDonald’s primary position and is indicative of McDonald’s positive approach to engagement with the council".

The planning statement also maintained the McDonald's North Moor Road restaurant, adjacent to the delivery kitchen, "trades very strongly and has operated significantly in excess of its original intended capacity for a number of years".

It was noted that the opening of a delivery kitchen in the adjacent unit, which had previously closed in 2023, was a "direct response" to issues around "customer service / satisfaction" and was "aimed at relieving pressure on this existing restaurant".

The planning statement adds: "The delivery kitchen use which is the subject of the current application itself provides an important local service and paragraph 98 of the NPPF [national planning policy framework] also states that planning decisions should ensure that established facilities and services are able to develop and modernise.

"The delivery kitchen has been in operation for over 18 months, and meets a local demand for the delivery of food (reflected in the successful trading of the delivery kitchen).

"In this context, the re-occupation of the former foodstore by the delivery kitchen has effectively resulted in the replacement of one local service by another."

An odour assessment submitted with the plan notes that "the amenity of existing residential receptors should not adversely be affected by smells or fumes associated with the use of the premises as a delivery kitchen."

Meanwhile, a noise assessment submitted with the application concludes that "the overall change in noise levels as a result of the premises being used as a delivery kitchen is negligible during the daytime, evening and night-time periods."

On highways matters, the submitted planning statement said "should the current planning application be refused, McDonald’s would need to re-integrate the delivery kitchen function back into the adjacent restaurant in order to accommodate customer demand".

Those behind the plan said that in such circumstances, "the current delivery kitchen car park would no longer be available for use by McDonald’s", with a transport assessment "demonstrating that this would result in the restaurant’scar parking demand significantly exceeding the capacity of the car park within the restaurant’s planning unit".

In this context, applicants said the plans would have "significant implications from a highways and road safety perspective".

The planning statement adds: "This in turn would likely lead to overspill parking onto North Moor Road, resulting in obstruction to the vehicular access for customers - and also emergency vehicles to Farringdon Fire Station, which would present a highway safety risk.

"Any refusal of the application would therefore have significant implications from a highways and road safety perspective.

"This weighs strongly in favour of granting planning permission."

The planning statement also said the "occupation of the subject unit as a delivery kitchen represented a capital investment of over £1 million by McDonald’s into the conversion of a dated and ageing commercial unit" and that the development had created dozens of jobs.

Applicants added that "should the delivery kitchen be forced to close, and the delivery function returns to the adjacent restaurant, some and probably most of these new jobs would be lost, as it is unlikely to be possible to accommodate the additional staff within the existing restaurant building."

A council decision on the retrospective planning application is expected later this year.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council's planning portal website and search reference: 25/01620/FUL