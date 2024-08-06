Kim McGuinness.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness has praised Sunderland for rolling up its sleeves and showing compassion and kindness after the shocking events of Friday night.

The Mayor’s comments came as she gave details of meetings with Government officials to ensure the region has the resources it needs to keep the public safe.

The talks with Downing Street came after the Mayor visited community leaders in Sunderland to ‘understand the impact of the riots and the support the city needed in the aftermath of the weekend’s disorder’.

“I was humbled to meet with community leaders in Sunderland,” she said.

“Despite the dreadful scenes at the weekend, I take enormous comfort from the way our city and region responded.

“The people of Sunderland came together and rolled up their sleeves, showed kindness and compassion to each other, and got on with bringing the city back to its peaceful, proud and prosperous state.

She joined mayors from across the country to discuss the response to riots that have hit cities and towns across the country.

“I have taken the concerns of Sunderland’s communities and the North East to Government, having held talks with Downing Street about the national response to the recent disorder,” she said.

“It’s vital we bring calm and safety back to our streets and I have clearly set out what our region needs to avoid a repeat of the dreadful scenes we witnessed in Sunderland this weekend. We need these events to stop: they are not protest, they are a disguise for violence and vandalism and will not be tolerated.

“I have asked ministers to consider what measures could be taken to clamp down on distant and unaccountable social media companies who allow hate and disorder to spread unchecked online.

“Comprehensive plans are in place to prepare for and deal with any further disorder. I would urge anyone considering attending these gatherings to think again. My message to you is simple: stay at home, do not stand side-by-side with rioters, and think of your community.

“They are not patriots and do not represent the North East.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Muslim communities, who have been mindlessly targeted and left fearing for their safety. I’ve heard heartbreaking stories of families too frightened to go to work, travel on public transport or leave their homes.

“This is simply unacceptable and I will not let the actions of a violent minority speak for us.”

She added: “As Mayor for this great region, I am determined our place in the world will be defined by the opportunity, pride and optimism that runs in our DNA. The North East is a region on the up - and nothing will stand in our way.”

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Safer Communities, Councillor Kelly Chequer said: “The events that unfolded on Friday night were not representative of the majority of people in Sunderland.

“We’ve seen from the resident clean-ups, the prayer walk, messages of support, and dozens of other community spirited actions how people from all walks of life and faiths continue to show how we have a warm, welcoming and vibrant city.

“Speaking with and meeting faith leaders, the mayor and the police and crime commissioner, we’re all in agreement that Sunderland is a city that stands together and that hate, crime and violence have no place here.

“The criminal violence and unrest is more than outweighed by good work and community spirit, and that’s going to continue.

“We won’t let a mindless minority stop us working together for the city and ensuring that we come back from the events of last Friday better, stronger and closer together.”