'Let the bloke get on with his job' or time to resign - Sunderland Echo readers have their say on Boris Johnson's future

Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, was among those calling for the PM’s resignation, urging him to “do the decent thing” at PMQs on Wednesday, January 12.

Mr Johnson confirmed that he attended the gathering for around 25 minutes, believing it to be a work event.

It was reported by ITV News earlier this week that Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, emailed around 100 people an invitation to “socially-distanced drinks” on May 20, 2020.

It is thought that between 30 and 40 people were in attendance.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray has been tasked with leading an inquiry into possible lockdown rule-breaking at Downing Street including this allegation, reports of a ‘cheese and wine’ garden party, a Christmas quiz and another festive gathering held in December 2020.

As Mr Johnson spoke on Wednesday, Sunderland Echo readers had the say on the future of his job.

This is what they had to say:

Jim Tansey: “Let the person who hasn't broken any rule/regulation/guidance cast the first stone at him. The vast majority of the 'yes' mob are hypocrites.”

Pauline Swesi: "They thought they could do what ever they want, but they allowed the Queen to sit by herself at her husband's funeral, the same as all of us had to do.”

Bob Langley: “Let the bloke get on with his job. This is purely political clap trap.”

Neal Underwood: “Anybody with an ounce of decency would already have resigned.”

Jackie Walton: “Let him get on with the job of getting the country back on its feet. This is only distracting from the essential work that needs doing.”

Jack Fletcher: “Him and his party have made a mockery of us all the way through this.”

Phil Tomlin: “Half the people of this country were doing exactly the same.”

Anne Hall: “He should have gone months ago. But to go because of a party and not because of all those covid deaths in nursing homes is not sitting well with me.”

