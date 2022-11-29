Sweeping changes to the North East’s political map are expected to see the region lose two MPs when the Boundary Commission concludes its latest review of England’s Parliamentary constituencies.

Wearside, however, is only expected to see minor changes to two of its seats.

And the third is slated to remain unchanged – if there are no more changes to the voting divisions as currently proposed.

The Boundary Commission's latest review could have a huge impact on who voters vote for and where in the future.

Plans mooted last year (2021) had raised the possibility of major revisions, which could have seen part of Sunderland added to the Jarrow constituency and a new Seaham and Peterlee constituency taking in southern parts of the city, among other suggestions.

Many of these proposals were rolled back in the most recent scheme released by election chiefs early in November.

And now the Boundary Commission for England (BCE) is making a final appeal for feedback on whether voters are happy with the latest political map for the region, or if they think more changes are needed.

The new map proposed by the Commission will make sure each constituency has between 69,724 and 77,062 electors, so that each MP represents roughly the same number of electors.

Sunderland currently has three parliamentary constituencies, all held by Labour and first contested in the 2010 general election:

*Houghton and Sunderland South, represented by Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson

*Sunderland Central, represented by Julie Elliott

*Washington and Sunderland West, represented by Sharon Hodgson, the parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer

The latest proposals from the BCE would see:

*No changes for Sunderland Central

*Sunderland City Council’s St Anne’s ward added to Houghton and Sunderland South

*Removing the city’s St Anne’s ward from the Washington constituency, but adding Gateshead Council’s Birtley and Lamesley wards

Further details can be found on the BCE’s website, where the ongoing consultation can also be completed.

The proposed plans can also be viewed in person at Houghton Library; Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens; and Washington Library.