Jeremy Corbyn denies turning his back on Labour-voting Brexit supporters at Durham Miners' Gala
The leader of the Labour Party was asked whether he had turned his back on Brexit supporters who voted for Labour following his speech at Durham Miners’ Gala.
Earlier this week, Jeremy Corbyn said Labour will challenge whoever is the next Tory leader to put their Brexit deal to the a public vote.
But following his speech at the Durham Miners’ Gala earlier today (Saturday, July 13), Mr Corbyn told the media he understood why people voted to leave but said a no-deal Brexit would threaten jobs in the region.
This was after the labour leader was asked whether he had turned his back on Labour-voting Brexit supporters in the north east of England.
Mr Corbyn said his priority was to stop a no-deal Brexit, saying it was Boris Johnson's agenda to sign a trade deal with the United States which would open up the NHS to American companies.
Following a meeting of the shadow cabinet earlier this week, Mr Corbyn said Labour would campaign for Remain if there were to be a vote on the current Brexit deal.
In a letter to party members, he said: "Whoever becomes the new prime minister should have the confidence to put their deal, or no-deal, back to the people in a public vote.
"In those circumstances, I want to make it clear that Labour would campaign for Remain against either no-deal or a Tory deal that does not protect the economy and jobs."
A decision on who will succeed Theresa May – Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt – is expected on Monday, July 22.