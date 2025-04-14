Plans submitted for house in multiple occupation above Hylton Road shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a house in multiple occupation (HMO) above a shop in a busy Sunderland street have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council's planning department has received an application for space above 20 Hylton Road, near the Hylton Road roundabout.

The address is listed on the council's website as 'flat 20' and is understood to have been used as a flat across upper floors.

Plans submitted for house in multiple occupation (HMO) above shop space in Hylton Road, Sunderland | Google

New plans linked to applicant North East To London Property Group Ltd state the property is "only partially used" and that "the ground floor is to remain retail as there is a tenant in place".

Supporting planning documents from developers added the upper floor space had historically been operating as a HMO without the "correct planning in place", and that new owners had "reverted the property to being rented as a residential dwelling until [HMO] planning had been correctly applied for."

Details of the building and proposed HMO plans are set out in a design and access statement submitted to council officials, with a range of works proposed.

The design and access statement notes: "The tenancy is now coming to an end, and the property is needing a significant upgrade before being able to [be] re-let, which is why this application is being submitted to encourage a feel of community whilst providing exceptional living conditions and amenities.

"The proposal is to convert the property from a three-bedroom flat (C3) to a three-bedroom HMO (C4) including changing two windows to be obscure glazed and removing the unusable rear garage which is poorly constructed.

"The rear area will be separated so that both the retail unit and HMO have separate areas.

"The area for the tenants will include secure bin storage and secure bike storage (both undercover) along with a generous outdoor community area for the tenants to use with new rear fence and gates for privacy."

Those behind the HMO scheme said maintenance and other issues "significantly limit the usage of the existing building and its ability to achieve modern building standards" and developers confirmed that "at present, large parts of the building cannot be occupied".

It was noted that the new HMO above the shop, if approved, would be for "a maximum of six occupants" and that improvements would ensure the accommodation "meets the necessary criteria for thermal efficiency, acoustic insulation, and fire safety".

In addition, all occupants would have their own ensuite and all rooms would have a "small snack station to give extra fridge and cupboard space and a small sink to enable drink making in their rooms," as well as a communal kitchen, planning documents state.

The design and access statement adds: "The proposed site for the application can be accessed through Hylton Road and its rear alleyway of Deptford Road.

"Although the proposal does not include dedicated car parking spaces but does include seven secure bike spaces (including for potential visitors), it benefits from its location within a city centre area that offers excellent access to public transport, services, and amenities within walking distance.

"In terms of sustainability, the site's strategic position, accessibility, and connectivity align with both national and local planning policies, which emphasize the promotion of sustainable development and communities."

A management plan submitted to council officials also notes a local letting agency would be appointed as the manager of the HMO property and that the licence holder would "ensure 24/7 management is in place".

It was noted that there would be "full inspections of the property every three months" to identify maintenance and health and safety issues, as well as communal areas being cleaned weekly.

The management plan adds: "All tenants will undergo full referencing, requiring employment reference, previous landlord reference and credit reference.

"Any anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and dealt with immediately."

A decision on the planning application will be made following a council consultation exercise.

Sunderland City Council's planning portal website lists a decision deadline of May 30, 2025.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit the council's planning portal website and search reference: 25/00722/FUL