Hundreds of properties to benefit from multi-million pound flood defence scheme

More than 800 properties could receive increased protection from flooding in coming years under a multi-million pound scheme of works tabled by Sunderland City Council.

The local authority's 'flood alleviation and capital maintenance programme' was the focus of the latest meeting of the Economic Prosperity Scrutiny Committee at City Hall on Tuesday (September 9, 2025).

An update was given on the council's seven-year programme of works to protect Wearside properties from flooding, which started back in April, 2020, with around "£28 million in funding from the Government to support 39 schemes".

A report to the committee noted the council was in the fifth year of this period and that around a dozen schemes had been completed to date, with a "total of 511 properties moved from a high risk of surface water flooding to a low risk".

It was noted that government funding provided through the Environment Agency is "allocated year on year and changes have to be madedepending on government allocations", with some schemes "reprofiled into later years" and schemes also being subject to approved business cases.

As part of an update to councillors on Tuesday, the programmes for the "remaining two years" of the scheme were outlined, which mainly included flood alleviation works and culvert maintenance works.

The multi-million pound scheme includes around £9.3 million of funding with an aim of protecting around 814 properties from flooding across the Sunderland City Council area in coming years.

This includes the programme for the 2025/26 year, with plans for around 16 schemes with a combined estimated cost of £3.906 million aiming to protect 414 properties from flooding.

Some schemes are already "out for pricing" while others represent phase two of existing schemes, as well as other schemes being at the business case stage or "in design" or "feasibility" stages.

Schemes include a mixture of culvert maintenance and flood alleviation schemes in a number of city wards protecting different numbers of properties.

One of the larger schemes planned for the 2025/26 year is at North Moor Lane in Silksworth and includes "renewal of inlet headwall and grill, structural repairs to repair collapse" at a cost of £220,000 for "phase two" of an existing project, protecting 107 properties.

Meanwhile, another large scheme of culvert maintenance in the Deptford area of Millfield ward, due to start next month, includes "structural repairs to existing culvert, installation of liner and new manhole" at a cost of around £920,000.

Remaining streets and areas tabled to benefit from flood alleviation or culvert maintenance works include Cricklewood Road and CramlingtonRoad in Castle ward, works in the Hetton area, Blind Lane in Silksworth and Well Bank Road and Watcombe Close in Washington.

Other schemes include Dovedale Road in Fulwell, Rye View Road and Bevan Avenue in Ryhope, Bonemill Lane, SouthsideGardens and Pottery Lane in St Anne's ward, Hall Farm Road in Doxford ward and Willow Bank Road in St Michael's ward.

Elsewhere, the 2026/27 programme includes around 11 projects totalling £5.478 million which are expected to protect 400 properties from flooding.

The schemes cover the Hetton, Houghton, Castle, Washington North, Copt Hill, St Michael's, St Anne's, Washington East and Silksworth wards and again include a mix of culvert maintenance and flood alleviation schemes.

One of the largest schemes in terms of properties protected includes a £1.8 million scheme in Fence Houses, Houghton, which is due to protect 144 properties.

Another large scheme is planned in Washington Road, Washington North ward, which is due to protect around 53 properties.

There are no details or "works description" for the 2026/27 table included in the council report but the streets and areas earmarked for works are named.

The remaining streets and areas tabled to benefit from flood alleviation or culvert maintenance works include Nidderdale Avenue in Hetton, Clacton Road in Castle ward and Northumberland Way and Stridingedge in Washington North ward.

Other sites include Philadelphia Sports Complex in Copt Hill ward, the St Michael’s area, Station Road North in St Anne's ward, Waskerley Road in Washington East ward, and "Nursery Road, Elstob" in Silksworth ward.