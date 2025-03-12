Plans to install almost 1,000 solar panels to the roof of a Sunderland supermarket have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Morrisons supermarket in the Doxford Park area.

The retail giant is seeking planning permission to install 858 solar panels and “associated equipment” to the flat roof area of the existing foodstore.

Morrisons supermarket, Doxford | Google/LDRS

A planning application confirms the installation will be “no higher than the existing plant or buildings” and notes that the roof area is surrounded by a parapet and that the “system will be ballasted”.

A structural assessment submitted on behalf of Morrisons concludes that the solar panels development would “generally be acceptable” and makes recommendations for areas of the flat roof to avoid.

A proposed site plan shows the solar panels arranged in block sections and rows across the majority of the roof space, apart from a large area of the flat roof nearest the customer car park and a small section of roof space to the rear of the supermarket.

The site plan states these areas would not house solar panels because of the “risk of cracking bulkhead and internal walls”.

The plans were part of the company’s wider commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its operations.

A statement on the supermarket chain’s website, published back in 2021, said the solar panel infrastructure would give “increased control over its operations and costs”.

It was also noted that the “green energy will supply Morrisons store appliances that require the most energy, like fridges and freezers.”

A decision on the Doxford Morrisons planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department lists a decision deadline of May 4, 2025.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search application reference number: 25/00474/PCZ