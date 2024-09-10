How Sunderland MPs voted on the winter fuel payment regulations

A Conservative motion to halt the Government’s cuts to winter fuel payments has been defeated in the House of Commons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first version of the division list released after the vote showed Labour MP Jon Trickett (Normanton and Hemsworth) rebelled to support the Tory motion while no vote was recorded for 53 Labour MPs, although this does not automatically equate to an abstention for each MP as they may have received permission to miss a vote.

The motion was defeated by 348 votes to 228, majority 120, in the House of Commons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of ayes on the division list totalled 227 and noes 347.

An updated version of the division list had 348 names in the noes column, with Labour MP Mike Kane (Wythenshawe and Sale East) moving across from the no vote recorded list.

That meant a total of 52 Labour MPs were listed as no vote recorded.

There have been occasions where an MP’s vote has not registered on the pass reader system and they are added to the relevant list later – moving from the no vote recorded column.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is how Sunderland’s MPs voted in a breakdown of the division list released by the House of Commons:

Bridget Phillipson, Houghton and Sunderland South - No

Lewis Atkinson, Sunderland Central - No

Sharon Hodgson, Washington and Gateshead South - No vote recorded

Grahame Morris, Easington - No vote recorded

Emma Lewell-Buck, South Shields (Includes Whitburn, Cleadon and East Boldon) - No vote recorded

Kate Osborne, Jarrow and Gateshead East (Includes Boldon Colliery) - No vote recorded