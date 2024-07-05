Houghton and Sunderland South election results for 2024

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson
Published 5th Jul 2024, 01:29 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 02:09 BST
Full results for Houghton and Sunderland South

Richard Peter Bradley - The Green Party: 1,723

Chris Burnicle - The Conservative Party: 5,514

Paul Edgeworth - Liberal Democrats: 2,290

Bridget Maeve Phillipson - Labour Party: 18,837

Sam Woods-Brass - Reform UK: 11,668

Turnout: 51.2%

