Houghton and Sunderland South election results for 2024
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Full results for Houghton and Sunderland South
Richard Peter Bradley - The Green Party: 1,723
Chris Burnicle - The Conservative Party: 5,514
Paul Edgeworth - Liberal Democrats: 2,290
Bridget Maeve Phillipson - Labour Party: 18,837
Sam Woods-Brass - Reform UK: 11,668
Turnout: 51.2%
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.