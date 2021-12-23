The proposals would see a two-way cycle lane run along a rural stretch of the A690 Durham Road, starting at the City of Sunderland boundary at East Rainton, and joining the A690 from Old Durham Road via St Michaels.

The aim of the project is to reallocate existing road space to allow for full segregation between pedestrians, cyclists and motor vehicles as well as helping to improve and create sustainable transport links in and around Sunderland.

By separating cyclists and pedestrians and installing natural and physical traffic calming features, reduced speed limits can also be introduced which the Council hope will both improve safety for all users and reduce congestion.

As part of the plans, improvements will be made to crossing facilities across each slip road which has links to Houghton Town Centre shopping area, which has secure cycle storage. Further cycle storage and parking facilities will also be installed along the route.

The Council stressed that maintaining a two-way vehicle flow would have no significant impact on motorists.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, Councillor Claire Rowntree said: “The proposed cycle route supports the Council’s commitment to create a healthier and greener city by promoting the use of alternative, sustainable modes of transport like cycling.

An overhead computer image of what the two way cycle lanes will look like.

“I would encourage residents to view the proposals online and submit their views. This is an opportunity for people living in Sunderland to engage with the Council’s vision and provide us with valuable feedback on the proposed segregated two-way cycle lane.”

It is proposed that the works will commence in Spring 2022 and are anticipated to be complete by Spring 2023.

The scheme would enable “substantial funding” to be secured from the Department for Transport, the Transforming Cities Fund and the Local Sustainable Transport Fund.

A computer generated image of how the cycle lanes will share the existing road space with other vehicles.

Visit the Council’s website to have your say, where you can also find out more about the proposal. Alternatively you can collect a questionnaire from Houghton Library.

Any comments can also be submitted by email to I&[email protected]

