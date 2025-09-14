Plans for upgrades and improvement works to a church building on Wearside have been given the green light by city development bosses.

Sunderland City Council's planning department has approved an application for the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) LivingPraise Sunderland ‘Praise Hall’ at Pallion Road.

The building, which sits near Sunderland Royal Hospital, was once known as the New Monkey rave club but has since become a place of worship, operating as a church for several years.

LivingPraise Sunderland Praise Hall, Pallion Road, Sunderland | LDRS

Plans submitted earlier this year (2025) sought permission to upgrade facilities and improve the appearance of the building, with new windows and a new access point proposed.

Proposals included "alterations to the main entrance doors and provision of first floor windows to front elevation, with general external refurbishment and redecoration with new render finish to ground floor".

The plans also included the "provision of a new internal intermediate floor to the rear of the building", although council planners said this specific element of the plan did not require planning permission as it "does not constitute development".

The proposal included the addition of four windows to the first floor principal elevation, along with two "blocked-in windows" being "brought forward to the same depth as the wall and rendered over".

It was also noted that the existing double roller shutter door to the ground floor principal elevation would be "blocked up and rendered, with the addition of a new set of double entrance doors installed".

Submitted plans also showed an illuminated sign in the centre of the building's elevation overlooking Pallion Road, but it was noted this would "require advertisement consent in its own right.”

After considering the planning application for external alterations to the building, Sunderland City Council's planning department approved it on September 9, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the place of worship was an "essential service that supports the wellbeing of local people, and the development will support the ongoing use of the building for this purpose".

It was noted that the "external works are relatively minor in scope and the materials proposed for the works to the Redeemed Christian Church of God are to match the existing".

Council planners also said the works would "not create any additional impact on the surrounding neighbouring properties" and noted no objections had been lodged on car parking or highway safety grounds.

Proposed internal floor plans, submitted with the planning application for external changes, set out plans for new toilet facilities alongside the church's main hall, stage area and kitchen and dining area.

Other features outlined for upper floors and spaces include a new "intermediate upper office area" with spaces for senior figures in the church and a meeting room, as well as additional toilets.

For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council's planning portal website and search reference: 25/01415/FUL