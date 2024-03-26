Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New figures from the Department for Work and Pensions has shown the number of young people aged 16 to 24 in Sunderland out of work has "more than halved" since 2010.

Government ministers say this is a result of their Youth Offer initiative which has provided young people with work coaches to help break-down some the barriers to employment along with access to Youth Hubs to help raise awareness of employment and training opportunities.

Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Mims Davies MP said: "The Government has worked hard to ensure young people can get into work and thrive, having now slashed youth unemployment almost in half since 2010.

"The North East has seen one of the biggest boosts and the youth unemployment rate here has more than halved from almost one in four in 2010 to fewer than one in ten.

"And in Sunderland, the number of 16-24-year-olds in the claimant count has also more than halved in that time, meaning there are almost 2,000 fewer young people claiming unemployment-related benefits in the city.

"It goes to show what can be achieved when we give young people the right support at the right time – it is truly life changing."

Recalling her own experiences as a young person finding a foothold in the world of work, Mrs Davies added: "I vividly remember the moment I got my first real job when I was 16 years old, selling cards and posters in Athena. Before that, there had been some very brief stints in a bakery, baby sitting, and helping my neighbours with their horses.

"I also worked in a pizza restaurant in a local pub before it led to a role at Little Chef, where I cooked Olympic breakfasts and cherry pancakes.

"I loved every single one, as the power of your own pay cheque was infectious, and I learned that I like working with people and in jobs where no day is the same.

"Work is so valuable in developing our young people’s skills, experience and self-confidence and I know the mentorship and support it brings."

Figures provided by DWP showed that across the North East 57,200 young people have enrolled on the Youth Offer and been supported by 2,800 Youth Hubs and 3,300 coaches.

Government ministers say uptake nationally has reduced youth unemployment by 47% since 2010.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride MP said: “Work is transformative for young people. And that’s why since 2010 we’ve focused our welfare reforms on helping millions more people into work, having successfully almost halved youth unemployment in the process.

“Now we’re going even further. Our Back to Work Plan will realise the potential of thousands more young people, as we build a strong economy that rewards hard work, champions opportunity, and provides a brighter future for everyone.”

Laura-Jane Rawlings MBE and CEO of Youth Employment UK, added: "Young people tell us that they benefit from having one-to-one support, someone to guide them and when there are opportunities for work experience and support with things like job applications and CV's.