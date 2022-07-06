Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letters of resignation have arrived thick and fast on Mr Johnson’s desk after the Prime Minister was forced into a “humiliating” apology over his handling of the Chris Pincher row, claiming he had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct.

Chris Pincher, the Government deputy chief whip resigned from the role after being accused of drunkenly groping two men in a private members’ club in London.

Mr Pincher, who was responsible for maintaining discipline among Tory MPs, apologised to Boris Johnson, saying it had been “the honour of my life” to have served in the Government.

Boris Johnson flanked by Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak who have both resigned from the cabinet

The Prime Minister is alleged to have referred to the MP as “Pincher by name, pincher by nature” and Downing Street confirmed on Monday (July 4) that Mr Johnson knew of concerns about Mr Pincher’s conduct when he made him deputy chief whip in February.

Which cabinet ministers have now resigned and why?

Chancellor, Rishi Sunak

In a tweet Mr Sunak said: “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding: “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Health Secretary, Sajid Javid

Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

Children and families minister, Will Quince

Mr Quince said he had received a “sincere apology” from Mr Johnson after defending him on television with an “inaccurate” briefing about the Prime Minister’s knowledge of events.

But said: “I have no choice but to tender my resignation” as “I accepted and repeated those assurances in good faith”.

Schools minister, Robin Walker

Mr Walker told the Prime Minister the “great achievements” of the Government have become “overshadowed by mistakes and questions about integrity”.

Treasury minister, John Glen

Mr Glen has told Boris Johnson: “I can no longer reconcile my commitment to the role” with “the complete lack of confidence I have in your continuing leadership of our country”

Justice minister, Victoria Atkins

In a statement she said she could “no longer pirouette around our fractured values”.

Who else has resigned?

- Laura Trott, parliamentary private secretary at the Department of Transport.

- Alex Chalk, former solicitor general.

- Andrew Murrison, former trade envoy to Morocco.

- Virginia Crosbie, former parliamentary private secretary at the Welsh Office.

- Bim Afolami, former conservative party vice chair.

- Saqib Bhatti, former parliamentary private secretary to the Health Secretary.

- Jonathan Gullis, former Parliamentary private secretary to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

- Theo Clarke, former trade envoy to Kenya.

- Nicola Richards, former Parliamentary private secretary to the Department for Transport

Who has been promoted?