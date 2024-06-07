Full list of General Election candidates for Sunderland confirmed as deadline passes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The full list of candidates hoping for your votes in Sunderland has been confirmed after the General Election nomination window closed.

Those wishing to stand in the July 4 poll had until 4pm on Friday, June 7, to submit their applications - or withdraw them, if they had already submitted.

The candidates for the city’s three constituencies are:

Houghton and Sunderland South

Richard Peter BRADLEY, The Green Party

Chris BURNICLE, The Conservative Party Candidate

Paul EDGEWORTH, Liberal Democrats

Bridget Maeve PHILLIPSON, Labour Party

Sam WOODS-BRASS, Reform UK

Sunderland Central

Lewis Malcolm ATKINSON, Labour Party

Chris EYNON, Reform UK

Rachel Sara FEATHERSTONE, The Green Party candidate

Niall Dane HODSON, Liberal Democrat

Greg PEACOCK, The Conservative Party Candidate

Washington and Gateshead South

Michal CHANTKOWSKI The Green Party candidate

Paul DONAGHY, Reform UK

Sharon HODGSON, Labour Party

Sharon Louise MCLAFFERTY, Independent

Ciaran Joseph MORRISSEY, Liberal Democrat

Shaun PARSONS, The Conservative Party Candidate

The list, which includes candidates given addresses, can also be found online here: List-of-Candidates-Standing-UK-Parliamentary-Election-4-July-2024/pdf/List_of_Candidates_Standing_-_UKPGE_2024_06_07.pdf?m=1717769189160

Voting and the count

The count for the three parliamentary constituencies is being held at Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre, SR3 1PD.

This is the same Sunderland venue that has hosted parliamentary counts for the last four general elections.

It regularly hosts city council election counts and has been a centre for Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner counts and declarations.

In May it was the regional returning centre for the North East Combined Authority mayoral election.

The electorate and number of postal voters for each of the constituencies at time of writing is:

Houghton and Sunderland South, 77,645 electors with 32,303 registered for a postal vote

Sunderland Central, 75,125 electors with 29,455 registered for a postal vote

Washington and Gateshead South, 70,387 electors with 28,519 registered for a postal vote.

Council chief executive Patrick Melia is Sunderland's returning officer. Submitted picture.

Anyone not yet registered to vote for July's general election has until 11.59pm on Tuesday, June 18 to register.

You can register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote where you can complete an application form in a matter of minutes.

Registered electors can also apply for a postal vote and the deadline to apply is 5pm on Wednesday 19 June. You can apply online at:https://www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote

Voters going to a polling station on Thursday 4 July are reminded that they will again need to show photo ID. If you do not have one of the accepted types of photo ID, such as a passport or driving licence, you can apply for a Voter Authority certificate at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate or by completing and submitting a paper form to your council’s elections office.

The deadline to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate is 5pm Wednesday 26 June. Voters must be on the Electoral Register to apply for a certificate and need to provide a photo, full name, date of birth, the address at which they are registered to vote and their National Insurance number.

Sunderland's returning officer, Patrick Melia said: "To be able to vote at the parliamentary election, residents must either be on the electoral register or have applied to be on by no later than Tuesday 18 June.

