Full list of candidates for 2019 Sunderland City Council local elections confirmed

The candidates vying for seats on Sunderland City Council in next month (May) local elections have been revealed.

In total, 131 prospective councillors are set to contest 26 seats in 25 city council wards on May 2.

A notable absence from the race in the St Chad’s ward, however, will be ex-Mayor of Sunderland and current councillor Stuart Porthouse, who has been suspended from the Labour Party, pending investigation, after sharing an interview featuring ex-Labour MP George Galloway on social media.

Coun Porthouse said: “It’s one of those things, there’s a long story to it which I’m not allowed to discuss.

“I expect some resolution [in the future which I will be defending very rigorously, but I cannot comment on it, there’s nothing I can add.”

Coun Phil Tye, Chairman of the Sunderland Labour group, said: “He [Coun Porthouse] is still suspended, pending investigation, by the national constitution committee of the Labour Party, so until such time as that’s been concluded he is unable to be a candidate for the Labour Party.”

Asked how long Coun Porthouse’s investigation could take to resolve, Coun Tye added: “It certainly wasn’t [going to be] in time to be able to get the papers in, so we had to go with an alternative candidate.”

Also being contested is the former Washington South seat of disgraced ex-councillor Paul Middleton, who was expelled from the Labour Party after pleading guilty to attempting to sexually communicate with a child under the age of 16 last year.

And in the Sandhill ward, voters will be asked to vote for two councillors, following the decision of Coun Lynn Appleby to step down.

The former Coun Appleby was forced to sit ‘without party badge’ despite being elected as a Liberal Democrat last year, following a row over offensive social media posts.

At last May’s election, there were 207,810 registered Sunderland electors with 86,414 registered for a postal vote.

The deadline to be included for May’s register of electors is Friday, April 12, and applications to vote by post must reach the council by 5pm on Monday, April 15.

Registration can be done online at: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or for more information call Electoral Services on 0191 520 5550 or email elections@sunderland.gov.uk

The candidates by ward are:

Barnes:

Allison ALLEN – UKIP

Tim ELLIS – Liberal Democrat

Josh FLYNN – Green

Ian Macadam GALBRAITH – Labour

Helen GREENER – Conservative

Castle:

Stephen Paul FOSTER – Labour

Linda HUDSON – UKIP

Bryan Witherwick REYNOLDS – Conservative

Copt Hill:

Reg COULSON – UKIP

Esme Rose Stafford FEATHERSTONE – Green

Pat FRANCIS – Conservative

Melanie THORNTON – Labour

Doxford:

Richard Peter BRADLEY – Green

John DEFTY – UKIP

Colin ENGLISH – Labour

Heather FAGAN – Liberal Democrat

John Scott WIPER – Conservative

Fulwell:

Margaret BECK – Labour

Malcolm John BOND – Liberal Democrat

James Clark DOYLE – Conservative Party

Tracey HULL – UKIP

Robert WELSH – Green

Hendon:

George Edward BROWN – Conservative

Kristian BROWN – Independent

Thomas CRAWFORD – Liberal Democrat

Martin Edward MOORE – UKIP

Gary OGLE – Green Party

Lynda SCANLAN – Labour

Hetton:

Neville Edward CHAMBERLIN – Conservative

Glyn DIXON – Democrats and Veterans Party

David William GEDDIS – Independent

Michael Robert HOPPER – UKIP

Rachel Louise LOWE – Green

Doris TURNER – Labour

Houghton:

Chris CROZIER – Green

Raymond Hall DAVISON – Conservative

Juliana HERON – Labour

Sheila QUIGLEY – UKIP

Mick WATSON – Independent

Millfield:

Syed Ajmol ALI – Conservative

Joe COBB – The For Britain Movement

Paul HOLT – UKIP

Helmut IZAKS – Green Party

Thomas Edward NEWTON – Labour

Julia Kay POTTS – Liberal Democrat

Pallion:

Michael David GUTOWSKI – UKIP

Martin HASWELL – Liberal Democrat

David LAWSON – Green

Richard MULVANEY – Labour

Grant SHEARER – Conservative

Redhill:

Keith JENKINS – UKIP

Iain William KAY – Labour

Rafal Kazimierz MARZEC – Green

Sunderland) Michael WINTER – Conservative

Ryhope:

Ellen BALL – Labour

Steven John BEWICK – UKIP

Andrei Siegfried LUCACI – Conservative

Emma ROBSON – Green

Keith TOWNSEND – Liberal Democrat

Sandhill (two councillors to be elected):

Hugh CLINTON – UKIP

William COWE – UKIP

Margaret Gillian CROSBY – Liberal Democrat

Nathan DAVISON – Labour

Joanne LAVERICK – Labour

Alexandra Margaret MILLS – Green

Tony MORROW – Populist Party

Stephen Francis O`BRIEN – Liberal Democrat

Christine Mary REED – Conservative

Thomas SUCH – Conservative

Shiney Row:

Nana BODDY – Liberal Democrat

Kevin BUNKER – Populist Party

Richard ELVIN – UKIP

Clair Rachel HALL – Conservative

Katy Anne SAWYER – Green

Geoffrey Arthur WALKER – Labour

Silksworth:

Brian CLARE – Populist Party

Gwennyth GIBSON – Conservative

Peter GIBSON – Labour

Kay ROWHAM – UKIP

Neil SHAPLIN – Green

Southwick:

Michael John BUTLER – Labour

Anna DEBSKA – Green

Christopher James MARSHALL – Independent

Liam Christopher RITCHIE – Conservative

Peter Arnold WALTON – Liberal Democrat

David WHITE – UKIP

St Anne’s:

Billy Scott HOWELLS – GreenPam MANN – UKIP

Emma Jane NEALE – Liberal Democrat

Alison SMITH – Labour

Gavin William WILSON – Conservative

St Chad’s:

Scott Andrew BURROWS – Green

Alan DAVIES – UKIP

Gillian Edith GALBRAITH – Labour

Dominic MCDONOUGH – Conservative

Colin Richard NICHOLSON – Liberal Democrat

St Michael’s:

John Leonard APPLETON – Green

Stewart INGRAM – Labour

Diana Malene Stephanie TALBOTT MATTHEW – Liberal Democrat

Ian William WALTON – UKIP

Peter Robin WOOD – Conservative

St Peter’s:

Barry Stanley CURRAN – Labour

Rachel Sara FEATHERSTONE – Green

John Anthony LENNOX – Liberal Democrat

Ian LINES – UKIP

Josh MCKEITH – Conservative

Washington Central:

Michal CHANTKOWSKI – Green

Len LAUCHLAN – Labour

Erland POLDEN – UKIP

Anna SNELL – Conservative

Maciej Aleksander – ZAGDAN Liberal Democrat

Washington East:

Michael Anthony ELLIS – Green

Hilary JOHNSON – Conservative

Fiona Margaret Ann Mackenzie MILLER – Labour

Sean TERRY – Liberal Democrat

Hazel Katherine – WHITFIELD UKIP

Washington North:

June Allyson BRADLEY – Green

Carol Ann GROOMBRIDGE – Conservative

Kevin MORRIS – Liberal Democrat

Tony ORMOND – UKIP

Peter WALKER – Labour

Washington South:

Dom ARMSTRONG – Green

Luke BOND – UKIP

Sean Robert LAWS – Labour

Martin John TALBOT – Conservative

Carlton Lee WEST – Liberal Democrat

Washington West:

Odet Mark ASZKENASY – Liberal Democrat

Olwyn BIRD – Conservative

Paul Andrew LEONARD – Green

Kevin John SHEPPARD – UKIP

Harry TRUEMAN – Labour

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service