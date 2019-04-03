Full list of candidates for 2019 Sunderland City Council local elections confirmed

The candidates vying for seats on Sunderland City Council in next month (May) local elections have been revealed.
In total, 131 prospective councillors are set to contest 26 seats in 25 city council wards on May 2.
A notable absence from the race in the St Chad’s ward, however, will be ex-Mayor of Sunderland and current councillor Stuart Porthouse, who has been suspended from the Labour Party, pending investigation, after sharing an interview featuring ex-Labour MP George Galloway on social media.
Coun Porthouse said: “It’s one of those things, there’s a long story to it which I’m not allowed to discuss.
“I expect some resolution [in the future which I will be defending very rigorously, but I cannot comment on it, there’s nothing I can add.”
Coun Phil Tye, Chairman of the Sunderland Labour group, said: “He [Coun Porthouse] is still suspended, pending investigation, by the national constitution committee of the Labour Party, so until such time as that’s been concluded he is unable to be a candidate for the Labour Party.”
Asked how long Coun Porthouse’s investigation could take to resolve, Coun Tye added: “It certainly wasn’t [going to be] in time to be able to get the papers in, so we had to go with an alternative candidate.”
Also being contested is the former Washington South seat of disgraced ex-councillor Paul Middleton, who was expelled from the Labour Party after pleading guilty to attempting to sexually communicate with a child under the age of 16 last year.
And in the Sandhill ward, voters will be asked to vote for two councillors, following the decision of Coun Lynn Appleby to step down.
The former Coun Appleby was forced to sit ‘without party badge’ despite being elected as a Liberal Democrat last year, following a row over offensive social media posts.
At last May’s election, there were 207,810 registered Sunderland electors with 86,414 registered for a postal vote.
The deadline to be included for May’s register of electors is Friday, April 12, and applications to vote by post must reach the council by 5pm on Monday, April 15.
Registration can be done online at: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or for more information call Electoral Services on 0191 520 5550 or email elections@sunderland.gov.uk
The candidates by ward are:
Barnes:
Allison ALLEN – UKIP
Tim ELLIS – Liberal Democrat
Josh FLYNN – Green
Ian Macadam GALBRAITH – Labour
Helen GREENER – Conservative
Castle:
Stephen Paul FOSTER – Labour
Linda HUDSON – UKIP
Bryan Witherwick REYNOLDS – Conservative
Copt Hill:
Reg COULSON – UKIP
Esme Rose Stafford FEATHERSTONE – Green
Pat FRANCIS – Conservative
Melanie THORNTON – Labour
Doxford:
Richard Peter BRADLEY – Green
John DEFTY – UKIP
Colin ENGLISH – Labour
Heather FAGAN – Liberal Democrat
John Scott WIPER – Conservative
Fulwell:
Margaret BECK – Labour
Malcolm John BOND – Liberal Democrat
James Clark DOYLE – Conservative Party
Tracey HULL – UKIP
Robert WELSH – Green
Hendon:
George Edward BROWN – Conservative
Kristian BROWN – Independent
Thomas CRAWFORD – Liberal Democrat
Martin Edward MOORE – UKIP
Gary OGLE – Green Party
Lynda SCANLAN – Labour
Hetton:
Neville Edward CHAMBERLIN – Conservative
Glyn DIXON – Democrats and Veterans Party
David William GEDDIS – Independent
Michael Robert HOPPER – UKIP
Rachel Louise LOWE – Green
Doris TURNER – Labour
Houghton:
Chris CROZIER – Green
Raymond Hall DAVISON – Conservative
Juliana HERON – Labour
Sheila QUIGLEY – UKIP
Mick WATSON – Independent
Millfield:
Syed Ajmol ALI – Conservative
Joe COBB – The For Britain Movement
Paul HOLT – UKIP
Helmut IZAKS – Green Party
Thomas Edward NEWTON – Labour
Julia Kay POTTS – Liberal Democrat
Pallion:
Michael David GUTOWSKI – UKIP
Martin HASWELL – Liberal Democrat
David LAWSON – Green
Richard MULVANEY – Labour
Grant SHEARER – Conservative
Redhill:
Keith JENKINS – UKIP
Iain William KAY – Labour
Rafal Kazimierz MARZEC – Green
Sunderland) Michael WINTER – Conservative
Ryhope:
Ellen BALL – Labour
Steven John BEWICK – UKIP
Andrei Siegfried LUCACI – Conservative
Emma ROBSON – Green
Keith TOWNSEND – Liberal Democrat
Sandhill (two councillors to be elected):
Hugh CLINTON – UKIP
William COWE – UKIP
Margaret Gillian CROSBY – Liberal Democrat
Nathan DAVISON – Labour
Joanne LAVERICK – Labour
Alexandra Margaret MILLS – Green
Tony MORROW – Populist Party
Stephen Francis O`BRIEN – Liberal Democrat
Christine Mary REED – Conservative
Thomas SUCH – Conservative
Shiney Row:
Nana BODDY – Liberal Democrat
Kevin BUNKER – Populist Party
Richard ELVIN – UKIP
Clair Rachel HALL – Conservative
Katy Anne SAWYER – Green
Geoffrey Arthur WALKER – Labour
Silksworth:
Brian CLARE – Populist Party
Gwennyth GIBSON – Conservative
Peter GIBSON – Labour
Kay ROWHAM – UKIP
Neil SHAPLIN – Green
Southwick:
Michael John BUTLER – Labour
Anna DEBSKA – Green
Christopher James MARSHALL – Independent
Liam Christopher RITCHIE – Conservative
Peter Arnold WALTON – Liberal Democrat
David WHITE – UKIP
St Anne’s:
Billy Scott HOWELLS – GreenPam MANN – UKIP
Emma Jane NEALE – Liberal Democrat
Alison SMITH – Labour
Gavin William WILSON – Conservative
St Chad’s:
Scott Andrew BURROWS – Green
Alan DAVIES – UKIP
Gillian Edith GALBRAITH – Labour
Dominic MCDONOUGH – Conservative
Colin Richard NICHOLSON – Liberal Democrat
St Michael’s:
John Leonard APPLETON – Green
Stewart INGRAM – Labour
Diana Malene Stephanie TALBOTT MATTHEW – Liberal Democrat
Ian William WALTON – UKIP
Peter Robin WOOD – Conservative
St Peter’s:
Barry Stanley CURRAN – Labour
Rachel Sara FEATHERSTONE – Green
John Anthony LENNOX – Liberal Democrat
Ian LINES – UKIP
Josh MCKEITH – Conservative
Washington Central:
Michal CHANTKOWSKI – Green
Len LAUCHLAN – Labour
Erland POLDEN – UKIP
Anna SNELL – Conservative
Maciej Aleksander – ZAGDAN Liberal Democrat
Washington East:
Michael Anthony ELLIS – Green
Hilary JOHNSON – Conservative
Fiona Margaret Ann Mackenzie MILLER – Labour
Sean TERRY – Liberal Democrat
Hazel Katherine – WHITFIELD UKIP
Washington North:
June Allyson BRADLEY – Green
Carol Ann GROOMBRIDGE – Conservative
Kevin MORRIS – Liberal Democrat
Tony ORMOND – UKIP
Peter WALKER – Labour
Washington South:
Dom ARMSTRONG – Green
Luke BOND – UKIP
Sean Robert LAWS – Labour
Martin John TALBOT – Conservative
Carlton Lee WEST – Liberal Democrat
Washington West:
Odet Mark ASZKENASY – Liberal Democrat
Olwyn BIRD – Conservative
Paul Andrew LEONARD – Green
Kevin John SHEPPARD – UKIP
Harry TRUEMAN – Labour
James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service