Full list of General Election candidates confirmed for Easington, City of Durham and Sedgefield
The full list of General Election candidates standing in County Durham’s Parliamentary constituencies has been revealed.
The following people are standing in three seats, all defended by Labour, in our area next month:
Easington
Clare Ambrosino (Conservatives);
Dominic John Haney (Lib Dems);
Julie Ann Maughan (Brexit);
Susan McDonnell (North East Party);
Grahame Morris (Labour).
City of Durham
Jonathan Elmer (Green);
Mary Kelly Foy (Labour);
Amanda Jayne Hopgood (Lib Dems);
William Harvey Morgan (Conservatives);
Lesley Anne Wright (Brexit);
Michael Anthony Joyce (Independent) ;
Dawn Elizabeth Welsh (Lib Dems).
Sedgefield
David Richard Bull (Brexit);
John Charles Furness (Greens);
Paul Howell (Conservatives);
Michael Anthony Joyce (Independent);
Dawn Elizabeth Welsh (Lib Dems).
The list was published by Durham County Council after the deadline for nominations closed at 4pm on Thursday.
The public will be able to cast their votes at the General Election on Thursday, December 12, between 7am-10pm.