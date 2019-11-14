The Houses of Parliament.

The following people are standing in three seats, all defended by Labour, in our area next month:

Easington

Clare Ambrosino (Conservatives);

Dominic John Haney (Lib Dems);

Julie Ann Maughan (Brexit);

Susan McDonnell (North East Party);

Grahame Morris (Labour).

City of Durham

Jonathan Elmer (Green);

Mary Kelly Foy (Labour);

Amanda Jayne Hopgood (Lib Dems);

William Harvey Morgan (Conservatives);

Lesley Anne Wright (Brexit);

Michael Anthony Joyce (Independent) ;

Dawn Elizabeth Welsh (Lib Dems).

Sedgefield

David Richard Bull (Brexit);

John Charles Furness (Greens);

Paul Howell (Conservatives);

Michael Anthony Joyce (Independent);

Dawn Elizabeth Welsh (Lib Dems).

The list was published by Durham County Council after the deadline for nominations closed at 4pm on Thursday.