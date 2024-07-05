Full General Election results for Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All results for Sunderland are in after the city returned to its former glory in being the first to declare a result on Election Night.

Here is a run down of all the election results for the city’s three constituencies:

Houghton and Sunderland South

Richard Peter Bradley - The Green Party: 1,723

Chris Burnicle - The Conservative Party: 5,514

Paul Edgeworth - Liberal Democrats: 2,290

Bridget Maeve Phillipson - Labour Party: 18,837

Sam Woods-Brass - Reform UK: 11,668

Turnout: 51.2%

Sunderland Central

Lewis Malcolm Atkinson - Labour Party: 16,852

Chris Eynon - Reform UK: 10,779

Rachel Sara Featherstone - The Green Party: 2,993

Niall Dane Hodson - Liberal Democrat: 3,602

Greg Peacock - The Conservative Party: 5,731

Turnout: 52.6%

Washington and Gateshead South

Michal Chantkowski - Green Party 1,687

Paul Donaghy - Reform UK 10,769

Sharon Hodgson - Labour Party 17, 682

Sharon Louise McLafferty – Independent 627

Ciaran Joseph Morrissey - Liberal Democrat 1,062

Shaun Parsons - Conservative Party 4,654