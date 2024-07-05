Full General Election results for Sunderland
Here is a run down of all the election results for the city’s three constituencies:
Houghton and Sunderland South
Richard Peter Bradley - The Green Party: 1,723
Chris Burnicle - The Conservative Party: 5,514
Paul Edgeworth - Liberal Democrats: 2,290
Bridget Maeve Phillipson - Labour Party: 18,837
Sam Woods-Brass - Reform UK: 11,668
Turnout: 51.2%
Sunderland Central
Lewis Malcolm Atkinson - Labour Party: 16,852
Chris Eynon - Reform UK: 10,779
Rachel Sara Featherstone - The Green Party: 2,993
Niall Dane Hodson - Liberal Democrat: 3,602
Greg Peacock - The Conservative Party: 5,731
Turnout: 52.6%
Washington and Gateshead South
Michal Chantkowski - Green Party 1,687
Paul Donaghy - Reform UK 10,769
Sharon Hodgson - Labour Party 17, 682
Sharon Louise McLafferty – Independent 627
Ciaran Joseph Morrissey - Liberal Democrat 1,062
Shaun Parsons - Conservative Party 4,654
Turnout: 52.3%
