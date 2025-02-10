Former Sunderland MP becomes Baroness of Whitburn Bay
Julie Elliott represented the Sunderland Central constituency since 2010, but stood down before the General Election in July.
Her fellow Labour Party member Lewis Atkinson went on to win the seat.
Baroness Elliott of Whitburn Bay, who was handed a life peerage by the Prime Minister, wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony, where she swore allegiance to the King.
The Labour peer, who previously served as a regional organiser for the GMB union, was supported by Lords leader Baroness Smith of Basildon and Baroness Armstrong of Hill Top.
Also taking his seat in the upper chamber was Mike Katz, the national chairman of the Jewish Labour Movement.
Dressed in the scarlet robes, Lord Katz was supported by Lords chief whip Lord Kennedy of Southwark and Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent as he swore allegiance to the monarch.