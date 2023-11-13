Former Prime Minister David Cameron makes return to Government as Foreign Secretary
Former Prime Minister David Cameron is making a surprise return to Government, Downing Street has announced.
Mr Cameron is no longer an MP, but will be made a peer, Number 10 has said.
News of his return came during announcements on Rishi Sunak's cabinet reshuffle, which so far as included the sacking of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.
Her exit followed a row over controversial remarks relating to demonstrations on Armistice Day.
James Cleverly has been appointed Home Secretary following her departure. He was previously Foreign Secretary, with Mr Cameron returning to fill his shoes.