Former Prime Minister David Cameron is making a surprise return to Government, Downing Street has announced.

Mr Cameron is no longer an MP, but will be made a peer, Number 10 has said.

News of his return came during announcements on Rishi Sunak's cabinet reshuffle, which so far as included the sacking of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.

Her exit followed a row over controversial remarks relating to demonstrations on Armistice Day.