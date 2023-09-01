News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Flood alleviation scheme could protect nearly 200 at risk homes in Sunderland

Senior councillors are set to agree the next steps for major flood alleviation schemes on Wearside to help protect almost 200 homes.
By Chris Binding
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:27 BST
Sunderland City HallSunderland City Hall
Sunderland City Hall

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet are due to discuss schemes for properties in Caroline Street in Hetton and properties in Pallion and Deptford Terrace in Sunderland.

City leaders will be asked to approve the process to appoint a contractor or contractors for the three “major flooding schemes”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A report prepared for cabinet states the schemes would protect 182 properties in total from internal flooding, with full funding secured from the Environment Agency for the delivery of the construction works.

This follows successful applications to the Environment Agency for Flood Defence Grant in Aid, which aims to support projects delivering ‘flood risk benefits and outcomes’.

Most Popular

The cabinet report adds the cost estimate for the three schemes would be £3.625 million, which includes “appropriate contingency for any risks retained by the council as part of the contract for the works.”

It is understood that the flood alleviation schemes would cover 39 properties in Caroline Street in Hetton, 97 properties in Pallion and 46 properties in Deptford Terrace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These properties have been confirmed at risk of flooding following “hydraulic modelling” of the three areas.

Read More
Plans approved for next phase of International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP...

The cabinet report added the duration of the works would be “dependent on the availability of site access routes and road closures but is estimated to take up to 46 weeks for all three locations”.

However due to “planned workloads and the statutory consultee process required prior to the works”, the flood alleviation works are not expected to start until December, 2023.

The cabinet report states: “No alternative proposals are submitted for consideration as in accordance with the council’s constitution approval from cabinet is required to procure the works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Additionally, if the works were not to be undertaken then the 182 properties in the three areas will remain at risk of flooding.”

The flood alleviation schemes will be discussed by Sunderland City Council’s cabinet at City Hall on September 7, 2023.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 10am in the council chamber and will be open to the public.

Related topics:Sunderland City CouncilEnvironment Agency