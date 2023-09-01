Flood alleviation scheme could protect nearly 200 at risk homes in Sunderland

Sunderland City Hall

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet are due to discuss schemes for properties in Caroline Street in Hetton and properties in Pallion and Deptford Terrace in Sunderland.

City leaders will be asked to approve the process to appoint a contractor or contractors for the three “major flooding schemes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report prepared for cabinet states the schemes would protect 182 properties in total from internal flooding, with full funding secured from the Environment Agency for the delivery of the construction works.

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows successful applications to the Environment Agency for Flood Defence Grant in Aid, which aims to support projects delivering ‘flood risk benefits and outcomes’.

The cabinet report adds the cost estimate for the three schemes would be £3.625 million, which includes “appropriate contingency for any risks retained by the council as part of the contract for the works.”

It is understood that the flood alleviation schemes would cover 39 properties in Caroline Street in Hetton, 97 properties in Pallion and 46 properties in Deptford Terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These properties have been confirmed at risk of flooding following “hydraulic modelling” of the three areas.

The cabinet report added the duration of the works would be “dependent on the availability of site access routes and road closures but is estimated to take up to 46 weeks for all three locations”.

However due to “planned workloads and the statutory consultee process required prior to the works”, the flood alleviation works are not expected to start until December, 2023.

The cabinet report states: “No alternative proposals are submitted for consideration as in accordance with the council’s constitution approval from cabinet is required to procure the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Additionally, if the works were not to be undertaken then the 182 properties in the three areas will remain at risk of flooding.”

The flood alleviation schemes will be discussed by Sunderland City Council’s cabinet at City Hall on September 7, 2023.