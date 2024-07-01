Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, July 4, to choose their MPs - and, ultimately, who will form the next Government.

Sunderland has long been one of the first areas to declare an election result after the polling stations close, and for many years was the first, making the city the centre of global attention.

Indeed, the former Sunderland South still keeps the record with a declaration time of 10.43pm, set in 2001.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Sunderland lost the count race to Newcastle in 2017, with its Tyneside rival declaring first again in 2019.

It came after Sunderland City Council said it was no longer striving to be first, and was purely focused on an accurate result.

It was also revealed election count guru Bill Crawford, who was behind Sunderland’s slick operation, had moved to advise Newcastle.

Now Mr Crawford is working with the Blyth and Ashington constituency. That seat is expected to declare first in 2024, according to predicted timings gathered by the Press Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blyth and Ashington is expected to declare at 11.30pm, however Sunderland is not far behind with the Houghton and Sunderland South seat expected to declare at 11.45pm.

Third place is forecast to go to Basildon & Billericay - another traditional early-declarer - at 12.15am, with Swindon South also expected to declare at a similar time.

However, Sunderland is still expected to be among the first to see all results in, with a Sunderland Central result predicted for 12.30am, along with the Hertfordshire seat of Broxbourne.

And the new Sunderland seat of Washington and Gateshead South is due to see a result by 12.45am, along with Cramlington and Killingworth in Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle is still expected to be among the first cluster, however, with its Central and West, East and Wallsend, and North seats all due to declare at 1.15am.

Slightly ahead, at 1am, according to the forecast, is another North East seat, Tynemouth, with the Makerfield and Rutherglen constituencies due around the same time.