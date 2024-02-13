News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Expansion plans submitted for Sunderland pharmacy

Plans to expand a city pharmacy to help provide improved facilities for customers have been submitted to city development chiefs.
By Chris Binding
Published 13th Feb 2024, 15:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Redhouse Pharmacy, which sits off Renfrew Road in the Redhill ward.

The pharmacy shares a wider site with Redhouse Medical Centre, which is understood to be one of the longest-established practices in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In recent months, plans have been approved for a new parking area at the site with increased spaces and a new perimeter wall.

Most Popular
Redhouse Medical Centre and Redhouse Pharmacy off Renfrew Road, Sunderland. Picture: Google MapsRedhouse Medical Centre and Redhouse Pharmacy off Renfrew Road, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps
Redhouse Medical Centre and Redhouse Pharmacy off Renfrew Road, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

New plans, submitted in January, 2024, are now seeking permission for a single-storey side extension to the pharmacy.

A planning application from applicant Collective Design said the current pharmacy is “too small to serve the community”.

Read More
Plans refused for 'overdominant' shop extension over design and highway safety f...

New extension plans aim to boost space for storage and dispensing products, as well as provide a larger treatment room for patients.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The planning application said: “The existing building is used as an NHS Pharmacy and is currently too small to serve the community.

“For this reason, my client is proposing a side extension that is not viewable from any public highway.

“This extension will be finished in a white stucco render to match the existing and neighbouring buildings with a flat roof finished in a black membrane.

“The exterior wall will be constructed with red brick to match existing brickwork and the case course will be visible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The proposal aims to benefit the local community by providing enough space to store and dispense an adequate amount of product and provide a larger usable treatment room for patients”.

In addition, the planning application indicates that no additional employees are proposed in relation to the new extension.

A decision on the plans is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of March 18, 2024.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/00116/FUL

Related topics:SunderlandSunderland City Council