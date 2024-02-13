Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Redhouse Pharmacy, which sits off Renfrew Road in the Redhill ward.

The pharmacy shares a wider site with Redhouse Medical Centre, which is understood to be one of the longest-established practices in the area.

Redhouse Medical Centre and Redhouse Pharmacy off Renfrew Road, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

New plans, submitted in January, 2024, are now seeking permission for a single-storey side extension to the pharmacy.

A planning application from applicant Collective Design said the current pharmacy is “too small to serve the community”.

New extension plans aim to boost space for storage and dispensing products, as well as provide a larger treatment room for patients.

The planning application said: “The existing building is used as an NHS Pharmacy and is currently too small to serve the community.

“For this reason, my client is proposing a side extension that is not viewable from any public highway.

“This extension will be finished in a white stucco render to match the existing and neighbouring buildings with a flat roof finished in a black membrane.

“The exterior wall will be constructed with red brick to match existing brickwork and the case course will be visible.

“The proposal aims to benefit the local community by providing enough space to store and dispense an adequate amount of product and provide a larger usable treatment room for patients”.

In addition, the planning application indicates that no additional employees are proposed in relation to the new extension.

A decision on the plans is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of March 18, 2024.