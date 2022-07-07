'Enough is enough' - Sunderland MPs call for change as 'hapless' Boris Johnson set to quit as Prime Minister

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision is expected to be confirmed in a statement to the nation later today.

It caps a fraught period for the Government which has seen dozens of senior figures abandon their ministerial posts rather than continue to serve in the wake of the row over the handling of allegations against deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

City leaders have already called on the Prime Minister to go and welcomed his impending departure, while also blasting Conservative MPs to had kept him in power.

Bridget Phillipson, Houghton and Sunderland South MP and shadow education secretary, called the Prime Minister’s impending departure ‘welcome news’.

She added: “It is clear he has always been unfit for office, and this should have happened long ago – all those who have been complicit should be utterly ashamed.

Bridget Phillipson MP.

“The Conservative Party has inflicted chaos upon the country during the worst cost of living crisis in decades. They cannot pretend they are now the ones to sort it out.

“The damage done during their 12 years in government is profound: 12 years of economic stagnation, 12 years of declining public services, 12 years of empty promises. Enough is enough.

“We don’t need to change the Tory at the top, we need a change of government.”

Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott also backed calls for a change of government.

Julie Elliott

She said: “It has taken yet more bluster and lies for Tory MPs to finally topple the hapless Prime Minister, but it is important to remember that these Conservative MPs were happy to back the Prime Minister as he lied, and lied again.

“Whilst the cost-of-living crisis goes on, living costs spiral and waiting lists are as long as ever, we are going to face a summer of Conservative infighting, as they forget they serve the country, not themselves.