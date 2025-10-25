Google

An election has been requested to fill a vacancy in the Hetton electoral ward of Sunderland City Council.

A notice of election has been published and subject to nominations, and in line with the precedent for local elections on a Thursday, an election to fill the ward vacancy has been scheduled for Thursday 27 November 2025.

The closing date for candidate nominations will be 4pm on Friday 31 October 2025. Anyone who has not yet registered to vote can register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or contact Electoral Services at Sunderland City Council on 0191 520 5550 or by email at [email protected]

The closing date for registering to vote for the Hetton ward election will be 11:59pm on Tuesday 11 November 2025 and the deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday 12 November 2025.