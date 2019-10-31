Echo readers share disappointment that the UK didn't leave the EU on Halloween

Readers have shared their disappointment over Brexit.

Thursday, October 31, was marked in our calendars as Boris Johnson’s Brexit Day but it became simply Halloween.

Instead, Brexit was put back into the hands of the country in a general election set for December 12.

In a Facebook poll on Halloween we asked you: “Are you disappointed the UK hasn’t left the EU today?”

Out of over 2,700 readers who voted, 61% said yes while 39% said no.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what you had to say about the change.

Ian Taggart said: “Disgraceful. Even worse it has took this long and we are still nowhere near leaving.”

Allwyn Foster argued: “To leave without a deal seems a better option than the new deal.”

Jonathan Belassie said we were “very badly let down by Mr Johnson.”

Stuart Oliver said: “It's amazing so many people seen more bothered about Brexit than real issues like the NHS and education.”

David Reed commented: “I really do think it was all a plan to get an early election.”

Suzanne Scotter commented: “It's an absolute disgrace just leave that's what was voted stop messing about.”

Jim Ditchburn said: “The sad truth is that the people who want Brexit are the ones who are going to be hit the hardest.”

Chris Smith agreed: “More like Sunderland has had a lucky escape. North will get hit so hard.”