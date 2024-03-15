Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland is a city steeped in industrial heritage. Over the centuries, the River Wear has been the lifeblood of those industries, supporting glassmaking and shipbuilding businesses, and places like Crown Works.

Originally a home to shipbuilders in the 1920s, Crown Works eventually manufactured and exported thousands of cranes around the world.

Today we are beginning a new chapter in the history of Crown Works.

The support this Government confirmed at the Spring Budget means one of the largest film and TV studios not just in the UK, but in the whole of Europe, will soon be on the banks of the Wear.

A creative powerhouse that will help make Sunderland the Hollywood of the North East.

Even before the cameras start rolling, the Crown Works Studios will be a magnet for talent, with around 8,500 new jobs opening up.

From hair and makeup, catering and security to sound engineering, set builders and lighting, there are going to be opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to start a new career in a new industry.

There is every reason to think these Studios are going to be transformational.

Our Creative Industries are a true British success story. Because whether it’s music or theatre, TV and film, the creative industries do not just enrich our lives, they drive our economy - locally and nationally.

In industries like TV and film, businesses from across the world want to come and add ’Made in Britain’ to their productions. They will soon be able to add ‘Made in Sunderland’.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer. Picture c/o UK Parliament.

Every part of the country should benefit from our world-leading Creative Industries. Crown Works Studios is an unmissable opportunity for Sunderland to be front and centre of this success story, and make the city synonymous with creative, innovative productions in the future.

So, by transferring powers and backing local leaders with a trailblazer devolution deal with the North East Mayoral Combined Authority, we are going to empower local leaders with the funding and tools they need to get behind regeneration projects like Crown Works Studios.

Today we confirmed that part of this deal includes a ‘growth zone’, where local leaders will retain 100% of business rates growth for 25 years.

This will put power and money back into the hands of local leaders who understand better than anyone where funding is needed most.

This kind of devolution is levelling up in action. A deal that unlocks investment alongside new jobs and new opportunities for people in Sunderland and the North East.

It’s been made possible by our plan to grow the economy, make long term decisions for the future, and find ways to unlock investment and jobs.

And it is because that plan is working that the next Christopher Nolan, the next Phoebe Waller Bridge, the next Daniel Craig - will be finding their feet, cutting their teeth or getting their big break at Crown Works Studios.