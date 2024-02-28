Call for changes to 'nightmare' Sunderland roundabout to make it easier for drivers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Priestman roundabout at the bottom of Durham Road.

A controversial roundabout which has confused many drivers for decades could finally be overhauled, if voices calling for changes get their way.

The roundabout sits at the bottom of Durham Road where the A690 and the A1231 meet, not far from the Park Lane Interchange.

Some drivers say they have no problem with the junction, others have described it as 'horrific'.

Now Conservative councillors are pushing for change. They say it "has been a nightmare for drivers for years ,with its complicated lane system that switches arbitrarily from two lanes to three".

Cllr Lyall Reed, who is deputy leader of the Sunderland Conservatives, has called for Sunderland City Council to take action to improve the safety of the Priestman roundabout.

They add that drivers across the city have regularly complained about it, and have put forward proposals to tackle the situation.

Cllr Reed said: “In November I put forward plans to the council’s feasibility team to rationalise the roundabout, sort out the lanes and end the nightmare for Sunderland drivers.

"Following this, I have learned that the council have made bids to look at significant improvements to the roundabout, something that the council must take seriously so we can sort this roundabout out once and for all.”

However, the council says the roundabout is already under review, with the details to be made public at a later date - although it also states that it is not an accident blackspot.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for Vibrant City, Cllr Kevin Johnston, said: "Roundabouts help smooth traffic flows, reduce congestion, improve journey times and are safer than more traditional junctions and crossroads.

"City Council engineers are beginning a review of the operation of this junction as part of a wider review of traffic movements within and around the city centre.

"This will include reviewing road safety, however the Priestman roundabout junction does not have a significant record of road traffic collisions.

"Details of the wider traffic review will be available as part of a public consultation exercise later this year.