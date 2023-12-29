The Cavalier fire is still under investigation

Fire chiefs have outlined work to reduce fire risks at “derelict” buildings across Wearside, following a major blaze at a former pub.

The Cavalier blaze was tackled by 34 firefighters.

However, following the blaze, a joint police and fire investigation was launched into the circumstances surrounding the fire.

In the weeks following the blaze, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) have been proactively contacting owners of other derelict buildings in the city to help reduce fire risks.

The TWFRS work was referenced at a meeting of Sunderland City Council’s Coalfield Area Committee in December, 2023, during a local fire update to councillors.

Councillor Mel Speding, who represents the Shiney Row ward, had raised concerns about a social club building and youths reportedly gathering inside.

The fire caused considerable damage.

The councillor said he was concerned about security and fire risks at the site, with the situation being an “accident waiting to happen”.

Scott Wilson, station manager at TWFRS , responding, said the service was in the process of contacting the owners of derelict buildings across parts of the city, including the Coalfields and the West.

Councillors heard this was prompted by the recent fire at The Cavalier pub in Silksworth, with work taking place to help make derelict buildings secure and prevent fire risks.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service bosses have clarified the work aims to prevent similar fires at derelict buildings from happening again.

Stewart Nicholson, deputy chief fire officer at TWFRS, said: “We take any incidents of suspected arson very seriously indeed.

“The repercussions for the service, the safety of residents and the knock-on effects for the local community is always of paramount concern to us.

“As a service we always take a proactive approach towards prevention, and since the recent commercial property fires our teams from various departments have been working hard on the ground in the community, and in the background to try and prevent similar fires from happening again.

“This has included crews and staff members visiting other derelict properties in the surrounding area and assessing their current [situation].

“This has been coupled by our arson liaison officer photographing the affected buildings to demonstrate our concerns, identifying the property owners with the help of our community and regional partners, and then contacting them to remind them of their responsibilities.

“These actions included securing their assets and grounds to deter trespassers and prevent any targeted incidents of anti-social behaviour, and clearing away flammable waste to remove opportunities for deliberate fire setting.

“All of this activity is reinforced by the prevention and education work that the service delivers to groups, associations and schools in the local area to try and keep our communities safe.”

Following the Cavalier pub fire, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Northumbria Police launched a joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

Fire chiefs have confirmed that the results of the fire investigation into the cause of the fire at The Cavalier pub was deemed to be ‘human action’, which means it was potentially deliberate.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: “Enquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire are ongoing with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.”

If residents are aware of any antisocial behaviour-related incidents, they should call 999 in the event of an emergency and they will receive a response from the fire service.